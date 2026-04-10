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Chandu Patankar now India’s oldest living Test cricketer

Chandrakant Patankar, India's oldest living Test cricketer at 95, recalls his sole Test match and reflects on cricket's evolution over the decades.

Updated on: Apr 10, 2026 08:01 pm IST
By Sanjjeev K Samyal
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Mumbai: During his playing days, cricketer Chandrakant Patankar largely lived in the shadow of more accomplished players. Because his career coincided with that of the late Naren Tamhane, it was tough for the wicket-keeper to break into the India and Mumbai set-ups.

Former wicketkeeper, Chandrakrant Padnit, who played one Test, is currently 95 years and 137 days old (HT)

When he finally got a chance in the national Test side, Patankar proved his worth.

In the solitary Test he played, in December 1955 against New Zealand at Eden Gardens, he walked in after seven wickets had tumbled for just 88 runs on the opening morning. Scoring 13 runs, he helped JM Ghorpade add 37 runs for the eighth wicket. Patankar backed it up with three catches and effected a stumping.

After the death of CD Gopinath on Thursday, Patankar is now India’s oldest living Test cricketer. He is currently 95 years and 137 days old.

Due to his hearing loss, he requests you to speak to him loudly, or write down the question. Other than that, though, the Mumbai resident has aged gracefully and maintained good health into his nineties. “It is God’s grace,” said Patankar.

A cricket aficionado, Patankar has followed the sport right from the 1930s. Asked about his all-time favourite Indian wicket-keeper, pat came the reply: “Farokh Engineer”.

On the modern game and its players, the oldest living Test cricketer in the country said: “The game has changed considerably. Today’s players are far more physically fit.”

 
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