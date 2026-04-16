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Chaos in PSL as batters run to same end on free-hit, cause massive comedy of errors: ‘No idea what you’re doing'

The PSL tends to make the news for some strange reasons, and often comedic bits of cricket are a big part of it.

Published on: Apr 16, 2026 11:08 am IST
Written by Kartikay Dutta
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The Pakistan Super League tends to make the international news for the wrong reasons. Running parallel with the Indian Premier League, the comparative quality of the two tournaments has been a regular talking point, despite most pundits and experts agreeing that the depth of talent in the IPL is simply greater. This becomes a stick to beat the PSL with – especially when occurrences such as fielding mishaps take place.

A comedy of errors in the PSL.(Screengrab)

A comedy of errors took place in Wednesday’s game between Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators, as a combination of yes-no-yes-no from the runners was met by a confusing decision made by the fielder to somehow miss the stumps on a run-out – all of this, on a free-hit.

In the first innings, Quetta tailenders Abrar Ahmed and Usman Tariq shared the crease late in the innings, when Abrar faced a free-hit from bowler Ali Raza after a waist-height no-ball. Abrar knocked it into the off-side and seemingly dawdled out of his crease, watching the ball, while his batting partner Tariq hared down the crease for the run.

It was a bizarre moment, but ultimately one that didn’t affect the match much – Gladiators were only able to put up a sub-par 154, which leaders Zalmi didn’t break sweat in chasing down as Babar Azam scored 71*. Zalmi are now unbeaten in seven matches with 13 points, easily on top of the table.

 
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Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and RCB vs LSG.
Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and RCB vs LSG.
Home / Cricket News / Chaos in PSL as batters run to same end on free-hit, cause massive comedy of errors: ‘No idea what you’re doing'
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