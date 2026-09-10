ChatGPT’s viral 1980s AI feature used on English cricket greats: How Stuart Broad, Nasser Hussain, Michael Atherton look

A new trend has hit social media — turning your photo into a vintage 1980s look through prompts on ChatGPT. Open social media, and celebrities are everywhere, posting their retro avatars featuring exaggerated hairstyles, vibrant clothing, soft lighting and film-grain effects.

AI 80s trend takes over Edgbaston

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

On Wednesday, the trend took over Edgbaston amid the ongoing third and final Test between Pakistan and England. In a video circulating on social media, former England captain Nasser Hussain is seen going through AI-generated retro pictures of the experts on the Sky Sports commentary panel, with colleagues Stuart Broad and Ian Ward unable to stop laughing as Nasser added his own little description to each image.

“Stuart Broad, I saw you giggling in the green room. I wonder what you were laughing at and then I went to your Insta feed and saw you with your boys and girls of the summer,” Nasser said before presenting Broad’s retro look, followed by Eoin Morgan, who looked almost unrecognisable in his avatar.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Deep Dive What steps do I need to follow to create a retro 1980s photo using ChatGPT? To create a retro 1980s photo, open ChatGPT, upload a clear photograph, and request a recreation in the 1980s style, specifying details like clothing, hairstyle, and lighting. Refine your prompt if needed and share the final image. Why is the 1980s photo trend gaining popularity on social media? The 1980s photo trend is gaining traction due to nostalgia for the decade's distinct visual style and aesthetics, as well as a wider cultural interest in retro themes among users seeking a break from the digital age. How can I use prompts to enhance my retro photo creations in ChatGPT? You can use specific prompts to guide ChatGPT in recreating your photo, such as requesting an authentic Bollywood portrait or an old family-album aesthetic, ensuring the generated image captures the desired 1980s look.

{{^usCountry}} Broad also shared images of Chris Woakes, Urooj Mumtaz, Ian Ward and Mark Butcher. But Nasser perhaps had the best description reserved for former England captain Michael Atherton. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Broad also shared images of Chris Woakes, Urooj Mumtaz, Ian Ward and Mark Butcher. But Nasser perhaps had the best description reserved for former England captain Michael Atherton. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

“To Don Johnson, Miami Vice. Look at him. Look at the sort of hair on his chest. The look he gives you when you make a stupid comment on the podcast,” he said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Yet the description that had Broad and Ward laughing the loudest was reserved for Nasser himself.

“Then comes the absolute best. Look at the guns on that. How sharp and look at the hair. What happened to me, seriously?”

Talking about the match, England won the toss and Joe Root opted to bowl, with his fast bowlers vindicating the decision. Pakistan lost four wickets inside the first hour and were seven down by lunch, with their top five all registering single-digit scores.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Saud Shakeel was the only batter to offer meaningful resistance with his fighting 43, but it was not enough as Pakistan were bowled out for just 133 in 33.5 overs in the first innings, which lasted less than two sessions.

England then took the lead in the final session, losing four wickets in the process.