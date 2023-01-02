Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / Chetan Sharma likely to continue as chief selector

Chetan Sharma likely to continue as chief selector

cricket
Updated on Jan 02, 2023 11:26 PM IST

The former India pacer is expected to be retained in his post after being asked to re-apply by the BCCI bosses

Chetan Sharma is likely to continue as the chairman of the selection committee.(Twitter)
ByRasesh Mandani, Mumbai

A total of 12 applicants were called for interviews for the post of national cricket selectors and Chetan Sharma, it emerges, is likely to continue as the chairman of the selection committee. Sharma was appointed in December 2020 when he replaced Sunil Joshi as chairman.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has had a rethink over pinning the blame of the T20 World Cup loss on the selectors and sacking the entire panel. Sharma was asked to reapply and could keep the top post for being the most capped Test cricketer (23) among the chosen five. Harvinder Singh is also in the running to keep his position from Central Zone.

Former Test opener Shiv Sundar Das (East Zone) and domestic batting stalwart from Tamil Nadu Sridharan Sharath (South Zone) are the others likely to be appointed in the panel. Sharath currently heads the national junior selection panel. For the fifth selector’s post from West Zone, former India pacer Salil Ankola and opener Connor Williams were called for interviews.

The Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) comprising Ashok Malhotra, Jatin Paranjpe and Sulakshana Naik also interviewed, among others, former India stumper Ajay Ratra and batter Amay Khurasiya on Monday. They will submit their recommendations to the board.

Amongst applicants having a higher profile, former India pacer and bowling coach Venkatesh Prasad had applied but wasn’t shortlisted for the interview.

From the previous panel, Debashish Mohanty’s term is about to end and Joshi will not continue. The position of West Zone selector has been lying vacant since Abey Kuruvilla was moved as general manager, BCCI.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest Cricket Newsand Cricket Schedulealong with Cricket Live Scoreof ongoing matches.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Rasesh Mandani

Rasesh Mandani loves a straight drive. He has been covering cricket, the governance and business side of sport for close to two decades. He writes and video blogs for HT....view detail

Topics
bcci chetan sharma
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP