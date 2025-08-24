Cheteshwar Pujara shown ultimate respect in 'warrior' praise by Ravi Shastri: ‘He was instrumental in India being No.1…’

Former Team India head coach Ravi Shastri reserved some special words for Cheteshwar Pujara after the latter called time on his Indian cricket career on Sunday. The right-handed batter, 37, represented India in 103 Tests and 5 ODIs, scoring more than 7,000 runs across the two formats of the game. Making his debut in 2010, Pujara went on to smash 19 centuries and 35 fifties in international cricket. His exploits were the major reason behind India winning back-to-back Test series Down Under in 2018-19 and 2020-21. Cheteshwar Pujara retired from all forms of Indian cricket on Sunday. (Ravi Shastri - X)

In the 2020-21 tour of Australia, Pujara kept on taking body blows as he refused to give his wicket away. In the Gabba Test, which India famously won against all odds, the right-hander was struck on the body on 11 occasions.

Hence, it is no surprise that Shastri labelled Pujara as a “warrior.” Under Shastri's reign, India became the side to beat in Test cricket and rose to No.1 in the rankings. The former coach believes Pujara's contribution is too much to sideline.

“A real warrior. He was instrumental in my stint as coach for India being the No1 side for 5 years on the trot and the 2 back to back series wins in Australia where he was simply brilliant. Well done Puji . God bless,” Shastri wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Pujara will forever be known for his classical batting style and unmatched concentration. He had the knack of wearing opposition bowlers out in challenging situations.

He made his debut against Australia in 2010 and registered his first century against New Zealand in 2012 in Hyderabad. He is the lone Indian batter to face more than 500 deliveries in a single Test innings, achieving the feat during his double century against Australia in Ranchi in 2017.

His most famous knocks include 92 against Australia in 2017, 206 not out against England in Ahmedabad in 2012 and his twin double centuries — 204 and 202 against Australia at Hyderabad and Ranchi respectively.

Pujara's away record

Pujara stood like a rock in overseas conditions. In the 2018-19 tour of Australia, he amassed 521 runs, facing more than 1,200 deliveries, and scripted India's historic 2-1 series win.

“Cheteshwar Pujara’s career is a shining example of perseverance and selflessness. He personified the spirit of Test cricket. His ability to grind opposition attacks and his immense powers of concentration made him the bulwark of India’s batting," BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia said in an official statement.

"He showed that it was possible to succeed at the highest level while staying true to traditional values of the game. His commitment to Indian cricket, both at the international and domestic level, has been outstanding. We thank him for everything he has given to the game and to the country," he added.