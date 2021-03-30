'Disappointed I was not picked': Cheteshwar Pujara on being overlooked by Gujarat Lions in IPL

Ahead of the new Indian Premier League (IPL 2021) season, India's Test batting mainstay Cheteshwar Pujara has revealed he was left disappointed when Gujarat Lions did not pick him for the 2016 and 2017 editions.

Dysfunctional Gujarat Lions' home base was in Rajkot, which also happens to be Pujara's hometown. The side secured the services of his Saurashtra and India teammate Ravindra Jadeja but failed to show interest in him at the auction.

ALSO READ| India vs England ODI series - Team India Report Card

Pujara, while speaking to Cricbuzz, stated he would have loved to don the Gujarat Lions jersey.

"Well, I was disappointed that I was not picked. But that was not in my control. It would have been nice if I was part of that side. That is in the past and I have moved on," Cheteshwar Pujara said.

The Gujarat Lions joined the IPL along with the Rising Pune Supergiant in 2016. The BCCI introduced the two new franchises after suspending the Rajasthan Royals and the Chennai Super Kings for two seasons.

Unfortunately, Cheteshwar Pujara never got an opportunity to play an IPL match at Rajkot as he went unsold at the 2016 and 2017 auctions. A Test specialist, Pujara has often been out of favor for limited-overs cricket.

ALSO READ| IPL 2021: Pujara, Uthappa, Gowtham hit CSK nets ahead of new season- WATCH

Pujara has played 30 matches in the cash-rich league, scoring 390 runs in 22 innings. He has one fifty to his name in the format.

The 33-year-old, who last batted in 2014, was bought by three-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the 2021 IPL auctions. After completing the mandatory one-week quarantine period, in accordance with BCCI's SOP, Pujara donned the yellow jersey for the first time on Monday when he hit the nets for his first-ever CSK session. He was accompanied by fellow new recruits in K. Gowtham and Robin Uthappa.

The Chennai-based side is currently training in Mumbai where they play their first five matches. The side trained in Chennai from March 8 before checking in to their hotel for the mandatory seven-day quarantine ahead of the season.

They begin their campaign against Delhi Capitals on April 10 in Mumbai.