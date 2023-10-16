Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Chhattisgarh vs Mizoram Live Score: Match 1 of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2023 to start at 09:00 AM
Chhattisgarh vs Mizoram Live Score: Match 1 of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2023 to start at 09:00 AM

Oct 16, 2023 08:05 AM IST
Oct 16, 2023 08:05 AM IST

Chhattisgarh vs Mizoram Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 1 of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2023. Match will start on 16 Oct 2023 at 09:00 AM
Venue : KL Saini Ground, Jaipur

Chhattisgarh squad -
Amandeep Khare, Anuj Tiwary, Gagandeep Singh, Harpreet Singh, Sanidhya Hurkat, Sanjeet Desai, Shashank Singh, Ajay Mandal, Shubham Agarwal, Sumit Ruikar, Eknath Kelkar, Shashank Chandrakar, Aayush Thakur, Sourabh Majumdar
Mizoram squad -
F Vanlalmuanzuala, Joseph Lalthankhuma, Lalhruaizela, Remruatdika Ralte, Rosiamliana Ralte, Jehu Anderson, Gaurav Singh, KC Cariappa, Lalhruai Ralte, Mohit Jangra

Chhattisgarh vs Mizoram Live Score, Match 1 of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2023

  • Mon, 16 Oct 2023 08:05 AM
    Welcome to the live coverage of Match 1 of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2023

    Chhattisgarh vs Mizoram Match Details
    Match 1 of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2023 between Chhattisgarh and Mizoram to be held at KL Saini Ground, Jaipur at 09:00 AM. Stay tuned for live updates.

Topics
Chhattisgarh Mizoram Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023
