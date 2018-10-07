Chris Gayle ends List A career with Jamaica with a century

West Indies batsman Chris Gayle has ended his List A career with Jamaica on a high note as he smashed a century in his last match against Barbados in a Regional Super 50 clash.

Reflecting on the same, the 39-year-old said that it is always a pleasure scoring a ton in the last match, and thanked his teammates for electing him as the captain for his final match.

“It’s very pleasing to get a hundred in my last 50-over game for Jamaica, it’s something I will always cherish. To lead the team to a win makes it more special. It’s been a pleasure representing my country, more so captaining them. I’m thankful and grateful to be standing here aged 39 and still get a century in my last game for Jamaica,” ESPNcricinfo.com quoted Gayle, as saying.

Reflecting on his journey so far, Gayle said playing cricket for over 25 years is a great achievement.

“There’s a lot in the tank, to be honest, but there’s life after cricket, so have to enjoy life as well. Playing cricket for over 25 years has been a great achievement from a personal point of view, but I have a family now. I have to gel with them as much as possible and watch your kid grow,” he added.

Gayle has played a total of 356 List A matches scoring 12436 runs with an average of 38.14.

