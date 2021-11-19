Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Chris Gayle makes a three-word statement on retirement plans
cricket

Chris Gayle makes a three-word statement on retirement plans

Chris Gayle on Thursday has seemingly made a statement on his retirement plans.
Chris Gayle.(REUTERS)
Published on Nov 19, 2021 04:52 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

West Indies batter Chris Gayle on Thursday has seemingly made a statement on his retirement plans, merely days after he received a reception from his fellow international teammates after West Indies' last game in the 2021 T20 World Cup.

Upon his dismissal in the side's final game of the tournament against Australia, Gayle received a rousing reception from his teammates and the fans at the stadium, and the left-handed batter acknowledged the standing ovation with a raised bat.

However, on Thursday, Gayle said that he is not going anywhere.

RELATED STORIES

Gayle, famously known as the ‘Universe Boss’, hasn't formally announced his retirement yet, and continues to play for the West Indies in the limited-overs format. He last represented the Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League.

Following the game against Australia, Gayle had insisted that he would “love to play" another T20 World Cup.

"I'd love to play one more World Cup. But I don't think they will allow me. It's been a phenomenal career. I didn't announce any retirement but they actually give me one game in Jamaica to go in front of my home crowd, then I can say 'hey guys, thank you so much.' Let's see," Gayle had said.

The left-handed Windies batter is the highest run-getter in the history of T20s, having scored 14,321 runs in 453 matches so far.

Earlier, Gayle's Windies teammate Dwayne Bravo had confirmed his retirement after the 2021 T20 World Cup for the West Indies.

Topics
chris gayle
