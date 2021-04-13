IPL 2021: Chris Morris' reaction after Sanju Samson turns down single goes viral on Twitter

Chris Morris had almost reached the non-striker’s end when he looked up to see Sanju Samson still standing there. The Rajasthan Royals captain threw his hands in the air, asking Morris to get back to his creases despite calling for the single after hitting it to long-off. Morris somehow scampered to get back to his mark. He turned towards Samson and had disbelief written all over his face. Morris could not believe that Samson had just turned down a single when RR needed 5 off 2 balls against Punjab Kings in their IPL 2021 opener in Mumbai.

Samson, who was batting on 119, decided that RR’s best bet to get a win was for him to hit a six off the last ball rather than get a single and trust Morris to hit a four. As it turned out, Samson failed to hit the last ball of Arshdeep Singh for a six and was holed out in the deep. PBKS won the match by 4 runs.

Screengrabs of Morris’ facial expressions after Samson had denied the single went viral on social media almost immediately after the match.

Samson, who hit 12 fours and 7 sixes in his record innings, said he could not have done much more to win the match for his side.

"I don't have words, it was very close, but unfortunately.. I don't think I could have done anything more," Samson said.

"I timed it well, but unfortunately couldn't clear the man in the deep. It's all part of the game, we thought the wicket was getting better and we could chase the target down. Despite the loss, I think the team played really well," said Samson.

The RR captain received backing from former Sri Lanka captain and current RR director of cricket operations, Kumar Sangakkara.

"Sanju took it upon himself to finish that game and he just fell a few yards short and that happens, but the next time I believe that he will hit that 10 yards further to win us the game," Sangakkara said in the post-match presentation.