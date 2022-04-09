Chris Silverwood new head coach of Sri Lanka cricket team

Sri Lanka Cricket have roped in Chris Silverwood as their national men's team's head coach for a two-year period.

The upcoming away Test series against Bangladesh will be Silverwood's first assignment as Sri Lanka's head coach.

"I am very excited to be on board with Sri Lanka and I cannot wait to get over to Colombo and get started. They have a talented and passionate group of players and I am really looking forward to meeting up with the players and coaching staff very soon," he said.

The Englishman was appointed head coach of England's Men's team in October 2019, having previously been the England Men's bowling coach. He was bowling coach under head coach Trevor Bayliss when England won the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2019.

Silverwood played six Tests and seven ODIs for England and played county cricket for Yorkshire and Middlesex.

After his playing career, Chris became a coach. At Essex, Chris helped it to win the County Championship in 2017, after a lapse of 25 years.

"We are delighted to appoint Chris as the new Head Coach of the national team. He is an extremely experienced coach and from our discussions with him in the recruitment process it is clear he has the required qualities we are looking for to take the team forward,'' said Ashley De Silva, CEO of Sri Lanka Cricket.

Silverwood quit his role with the English side after the 4-0 Test Ashes series loss to Australia earlier this year.