'Cities, countries, broadcasters would queue up': Pietersen suggests idea as to how India can play Pakistan 'every year'

Shortly after Pakistan defeated India for their first-ever T20 World Cup win over their arch-rivals, former England captain Kevin Pietersen suggested that both the sides should face each other every year in the shortest format of the game. Pietersen said that India should play Pakistan for three T20Is at a neutral venue.

His suggestion came after the India-Pakistan game on Sunday fetched a viewership of more than a billion.

Pietersen further said that the winning team should receive prize money of USD 15 million.

"IDEA: India should play PAK every year in 3 T20s at a neutral venue over a 5 day period! 15 man squads, $15M purse for the winning team. Cities/countries/broadcasters would queue up to have that week every single year," tweeted Pietersen.

The cricket matches between India and Pakistan are largely confined to ICC and continental (Asia Cup) tournaments. The last time both the countries met in a bilateral series was in December 2012, when Pakistan toured India for two T20Is and three ODIs.

Earlier in the game, Mohammad Rizwan and skipper Babar Azam put on a remarkable show as the 'Men in Green' thrashed India by 10 wickets at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Rizwan (79*) and Babar (68*) didn't give any chance to India bowlers to come on top as the two batsmen dominated the proceedings. Pakistan chased down the target of 152 without losing a wicket as India looked clueless in their opening match.

This is the first time that India has lost a T20I by ten wickets. Coincidentally, this is also the first time that Pakistan has won a T20I by ten wickets.

India will next square off against New Zealand on Sunday, October 31 while Pakistan will take on New Zealand on Tuesday, October 26.

