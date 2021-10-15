‘Class is permanent with someone like MS Dhoni’: Dale Steyn has hi say on CSK captain’s batting in IPL 2021

It is yet to be seen what exactly the final of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 would offer when Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Friday night. But before the two heavyweights of the tournament lock horns, cricket pundits have begun their analysis and former South Africa pacer Dale Steyn is the latest to join the bandwagon.

Steyn has shared his thoughts on the batting forms of MS Dhoni and Eoin Morgan ahead of the IPL 2021 final. Both of them have failed to leave a mark with the bat in the ongoing tournament. Though the CSK skipper has shown signs of redemption in the knockout, the KKR captain is still struggling to get a big score against his name.

During a conversation with ESPN Cricinfo, Steyn feels that the poor forms of both leaders are likely to catch up to them in the big game in Dubai.

“Their captaincy has helped their teams get to the final, but with one game to go, you worry it will catch up to them,” Steyn told ESPNcricinfo.

“Class is permanent with someone like MS Dhoni. He came out the other day (Qualifier 1) and was able to get his team over the line. I feel he has probably got it between his teeth, whereas Eoin Morgan might just be struggling a bit more with the bat, and KKR might just run out of their luck, so as to speak,” he added.

Dhoni isn’t an active figure in international cricket but Morgan has been a prominent name in the limited-over format. The dip in his form would be a matter of concern for England as the latter is going to lead the Three Lions in the upcoming T20 World Cup which begins from October 17 in the UAE and Oman.

