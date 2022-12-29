‘Closed my eyes, asked myself, ‘is this a dream?’': Suryakumar Yadav's million-dollar reaction to India vice-captaincy

Suryakumar Yadav has been named the vice-captain in T20Is for the upcoming Sri Lanka tour of India. His fans might have seen it coming as the 32-year-old would end 2022 as the highest run-getter for India in T20I cricket. It seems Suryakumar has been rewarded for burning the run charts this year as he notched up 1164 runs in 31 matches at an average of 46.56, which included two centuries as well. He is the only player in Team India to cross 1000 runs in the shortest format in 2022.

The news of Suryakumar's leadership role in Team India was broken to him by his father. The right-handed batter is currently playing for Mumbai in the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 and he shared his emotions on the news of his appointment, in an interaction with The Times of India.

“It (vice-captaincy) wasn’t expected, but the way the past year has been for me, I can say that it’s like a reward for me. I’m feeling very good about it, and I’m really looking forward to it. I closed my eyes and asked myself: ‘Is this a dream?," said Suryakumar.

“My father forwarded the (team) to me, because he’s always on social media. Then, we spoke to each other. He also sent me a small message: 'Not to take any pressure and enjoy your batting," he added.

Sri Lanka are touring India for a three-match T20I series and a three-match ODI series. Hardik Pandya has been appointed the captain in T20Is and the squad for the shortest format doesn't include seniors KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. However, in ODIs, Rohit will be the captain and Hardik will be his deputy.

Suryakumar also spoke about teammate Hardik's captaincy role and how he got along well with the all-rounder.

“Absolutely. Our bond has always been very good. We’ve played a lot together for India and MI. Our batting numbers are also one after the other. We’ve batted a lot together. We complement each other. He’s been a fantastic leader, as you’ve seen in the IPL, and recently, while leading India. So, I really enjoy playing under his captaincy," said Suryakumar.

The first T20I between India and Sri Lanka will be played on Tuesday, January 03 at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

