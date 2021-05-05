‘Come and witness dead bodies on the street’: Michael Slater slams Australian Prime Minister again

Former Australian cricketer Michael Slater has once again lashed out at his country’s Prime Minister Scott Morrison for enforcing a travel ban from India and not allowing citizens to enter the country. The cricketer-turned-commentator has asked the PM to take a private jet and visit India to witness the crisis himself.

Slater on Wednesday took to Twitter and pointed out that the fear of every Australian who is currently in India, is real. His tweet read: “Amazing to smoke out the PM on a matter that is a human crisis. The panic, the fear of every Australian in India is real!! How about you take your private jet and come and witness dead bodies on the street!”

Slater also extended his wishes to the Indians amid the battle against Covid-19. In another tweet, he wrote, “Above all my love and prayers to every Indian. You have been nothing but amazing to me every time I've been there. Please stay safe.”

On Monday, Slater slammed Aussie PM Morrison, saying “Blood on your hands PM. How dare you treat us like this.” His statement came after the Australian government announced a ban on flights from India with the rising Covid-19 cases.

Meanwhile, Cricket Australia's interim chief executive Nick Hockley on Wednesday said that the BCCI is working to arrange a charter flight for IPL's Australian recruits, who are likely to stay in the Maldives or Sri Lanka before heading back home because of a travel ban on the COVID-19 ravaged India.

The IPL's 40-strong Australian contingent, comprising players, support staff and commentators, could be flown to the Maldives or Sri Lanka before getting a connecting flight for home.

“What the BCCI is working to do is to move the entire cohort out of India where they will wait until it's possible to return to Australia,” Hockley told reporters in Sydney.

The IPL was "indefinitely suspended" on Tuesday after multiple cases of COVID-19 emerged from Kolkata Knight Riders, Delhi Capitals, SunRisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings.

