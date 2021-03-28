Home / Cricket / Conway, Sodhi power New Zealand to big win over Bangladesh in 1st T20I
cricket

Conway, Sodhi power New Zealand to big win over Bangladesh in 1st T20I

Devon Conway continued his red hot form with the bat to power New Zealand to a big total before Ish Sodhi spun a web around the Bangladesh batsmen as the hosts won the opening Twenty20 international in Hamilton by 66 run
Reuters |
PUBLISHED ON MAR 28, 2021 11:21 AM IST
New Zealand cricket team in action against Bangladesh during the first T20I. (Twitter)

Devon Conway continued his red hot form with the bat to power New Zealand to a big total before Ish Sodhi spun a web around the Bangladesh batsmen as the hosts won the opening Twenty20 international in Hamilton by 66 runs.

After knocks of 72 and 126 in the last two one-day internationals against Bangladesh, Conway hammered an unbeaten 92 on Sunday in the first of the three T20s to help the Black Caps post 210 for three after the hosts opted to bat first.

Leg-spinner Sodhi then derailed Bangladesh's chase by picking up four wickets in his first two overs to finish with figures of 4-28 as New Zealand completed yet another convincing victory, having blanked the Asian side 3-0 in the one-dayers.

Bangladesh looked destined for an even bigger loss when they were reduced to 59-6 inside eight overs but Afif Hossain put up some resistance with a knock of 45 while Mohammad Saifuddin remained unbeaten on 34 to take the side to 144-8.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Prasidh Krishna reveals MotoGP racer's role behind becoming fast bowler

Ind vs Eng, Live Score 3rd ODI: Kohli likely to change spinner, add extra batter

'If I was selector, I would have brought him back': Vengsarkar on India spinner

Kohli one big century away from closing in on Ponting, Dhoni

Conway's 52-ball knock was studded with 11 fours and three sixes and he added 105 for the third wicket with Will Young, who scored 53 on his T20 debut for the Black Caps.

The second T20 will be played in Napier on Tuesday.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
new zealand cricket new zealand cricket team bangladesh cricket team devon conway ish sodhi
TRENDING TOPICS
Bihar Board 12th Result 2021
BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result
Bihar Board 12th Result 2021 Live
Covid-19 cases in India
Bharat Bandh
IND vs ENG Live Score
Horoscope Today
BSEB Inter Results
Assembly Election News
India vs England
Bihar Board 12th Result Link
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP