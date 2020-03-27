e-paper
COVID-19: Pakistan umpire Aleem Dar offers free food at his Lahore restaurant

Dar runs a restaurant under the name 'Dar's Delighto' and he has announced that people, who have lost their jobs due to COVID-19 pandemic, can have their meals at his restaurant.

cricket Updated: Mar 27, 2020 10:25 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Lahore
Umpire Aleem Dar
Umpire Aleem Dar(Getty Images)
         

Pakistani umpire Aleem Dar has offered to provide free food at his restaurant in Lahore for the unemployed people amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Around 1200 confirmed coronavirus cases have been reported so far in Pakistan while nine people have lost their lives.

Dar runs a restaurant under the name ‘Dar’s Delighto’ and he has announced that people, who have lost their jobs due to COVID-19 pandemic, can have their meals at his restaurant.

“Coronavirus has spread all over the world and its effects are now being seen in Pakistan as well,” Dar in a video message.

 

“However, without our support, our government cannot control this. I request all people to follow the instructions as directed by the government.

“During this lockdown, people have become jobless. I own a restaurant named Dar’s Delighto on Pia Road in Lahore. People who don’t have a job now, can come there and eat food for free,” added the 51-year-old Dar, who has officiated in 386 international matches the most by anyone.

Former Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi has also donating disinfectant soap, material and food to the needy in the country.

Former speedster Shoaib Akhtar also urged people to help each other rising above religion and economic status during the coronavirus pandemic.

In a video posted on his YouTube channel, Akhtar said it is time for people to think about others, “time to be a human, not Hindu, Muslim. People will have to help each other, collect funds.”

