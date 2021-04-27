‘We’ll ensure you reach home seamlessly’: BCCI assures safe return to foreign players

The Board of Control for Cricket in India on Tuesday ensured that the foreign players participating in the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League will return home seamlessly once the tournament ends. The statement came a day after three Australian cricketers pulled out of the league amid an upsurge of COVID-19 cases in India.

As per a PTI report, BCCI COO Hemang Amin has communicated with the players through a letter and stated that they have ‘nothing to worry about’. He further mentioned that the Indian cricket board is closely monitoring the situation and working with the government authorities to make necessary arrangements for their return after the conclusion of the tournament.

“We understand that many of you are apprehensive about how you will get back home once the tournament concludes... We want to apprise you that you have nothing to worry about,” BCCI COO Hemang Amin said in a letter addressed to the players, as quoted by PTI.

“The BCCI will do everything to ensure that you reach your respective destinations seamlessly. The BCCI is monitoring the situation very closely and is working with the government authorities to make arrangements to get you home once the tournament concludes.

“Be rest assured that the tournament is not over for BCCI till each one of you has reached your home, safe and sound,” he added.

Amin lauded the players for carrying on. Further stated, “As some of you have said, ‘if we can help distract people from all the troubles of recent times, even if it is for a short while, we have done a great job'. When you all walk out onto the field, you are bringing hope to millions of people who have tuned in.”

“If, even for a minute, you can bring a smile on someone's face, then you have done well. While you are professionals and will play to win, this time you are also playing for something much more important,” he concluded.

The letter also stated that the teams will no longer be allowed to order food from outside.

“...earlier in the tournament, we had permitted food deliveries from outside your designated hotels, but these privileges have also been withdrawn. Apart from this, we have also increased our level of caution to strengthen our bio-bubbles,” it read.

“I am sure you will understand and co-operate with us on these steps taken to strengthen the bubble.”

Andrew Tye (Rajasthan Royals) and the duo of Kane Richardson and Adam Zampa (both Royal Challengers Bangalore) withdrew as apprehension set in after a couple of weeks went by smoothly for the league held in front of empty stands across six venues.

India is recording over 3 lakh daily cases for the past few days and the health infrastructure is struggling to handle the rise with shortage of oxygen and some crucial medicines adding to the crisis.

Australia on Tuesday suspended all direct passenger flights from India with immediate effect until May 15 due to the "very significant" spike in COVID-19 cases.

(With PTI Inputs)

