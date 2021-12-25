Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / Covid-19: First ODI between USA, Ireland cancelled
Covid-19: First ODI between USA, Ireland cancelled

Published on Dec 25, 2021 12:34 PM IST
ANI | , Florida

The first ODI in the USA v Ireland Men's International Series scheduled for Boxing Day has been cancelled due to a positive Covid case in the umpiring team of Match Officials during the ongoing testing as part of the series' Covid managed environment.

This has left all 4 of the umpires unavailable for the first ODI with the 3 negative tested umpires being deemed as close contacts to the 1 positive case.

The 2nd and 3rd ODIs, currently scheduled for December 28 and 30, will go ahead as planned, with an alternative match official group if required.

"USA Cricket would like to thank all fans and supporters for their continued support and understanding," said US cricket in an official release.

In the ongoing T20I series, the US had won the first match while Ireland won the second to end the series at 1-1.

ireland cricket team covid-19
