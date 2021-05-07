COVID-19: Stay safe and help those around you, says Jadeja

With the second COVID-19 wave rampant in India, Team India and Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has asked everyone to not just stay home, but also to help those who need support because everyone needs to battle it out together in this fight against the pandemic.

In a video shared by Chennai Super Kings on Twitter, Jadeja said: "Please stay home and stay safe. Also keep your family members safe because in these tough times we have to come together and fight the battle against COVID-19. So please wear your mask and sanitise your hands regularly. And, please help those around you. "Ask them if they need help because sometimes, some people tend to hesitate while seeking any kind of help or support. So please ask them upfront if they require any kind of support or help. Only if we stand together in these tough times we'll be able to win against the pandemic," he said.

Earlier in the day, spinner R Ashwin urged people to get vaccinated as well as use double masks to fight the pandemic. In fact, he also said he is willing to help with the distribution of N95 masks for those who cannot afford it.

Taking to Twitter, Ashwin wrote: "I urge everyone going to get their vaccine shot to keep a safe distance from one another and double mask. (no cloth masks pls). The very point of getting a vaccine is to fight this deadly virus, let's not make that hopeful idea into a cluster. #COVID19India."

When a user wrote that he wasn't able to get an appointment for his second dose of vaccination, Ashwin wrote: "All I can say is please wait till it's made available for you. We are a country in excess of a billion people. Stay safe and careful till then."

Another user pointed that N95 masks are expensive. To this, Ashwin wrote: "N 95 masks can be washed and reused. I am happy to buy and give it to people who can't afford it! Please let me know ways to distribute them if you or anyone on my timeline knows how."

In fact, the rise in COVID-19 cases saw the BCCI and IPL Governing Council postpone the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League on Tuesday.

