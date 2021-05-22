Home / Cricket / CPL 2021: Andre Russell, Carlos Brathwaite among 7 players retained by Jamaica Tallawahs
cricket

CPL 2021: Andre Russell, Carlos Brathwaite among 7 players retained by Jamaica Tallawahs

West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell and Carlos Brathwaite are among the seven players who were on Saturday retained by Jamaica Tallawahs for the upcoming Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2021.
ANI |
PUBLISHED ON MAY 22, 2021 08:18 PM IST
File Photo of Carlos Brathwaite and Andre Russell.(Twitter)

St. John's (Antigua) [West Indies], May 22 (ANI): West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell and Carlos Brathwaite are among the seven players who were on Saturday retained by Jamaica Tallawahs for the upcoming Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2021.

The Jamaica Tallawahs announced their retentions for the 2021 CPL. The side has retained also Rovman Powell and Chadwick Walton and Fidel Edwards who returned to the CPL in 2020 has also been held on to for the 2021 season after impressing with his pace last year.

The Tallawahs also welcomed back left-arm spinner Verasammy Permaul and their ICC Americas player from last season, Ryan Persaud.

"The Tallawahs have 10 spots to fill to complete their squad and these will be announced in the coming weeks," read a statement on the CPL website.

The 2021 CPL will get underway on August 28 and will run till September 19, the organisers confirmed on Thursday.

This year the tournament will take place in St Kitts & Nevis with all 33 matches being played at Warner Park. This follows on from the successful staging of CPL in Trinidad and Tobago in 2020. (ANI)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
caribbean premier league west indies carlos brathwaite andre russell jamaica tallawahs
TRENDING NEWS

Watch: ITBP personnel dedicates soulful mandolin performance to Corona warriors

Lizard grabs worm off zoo owner’s lip, video leaves people with varied thoughts

This hilarious representation of a museum during a pandemic may crack you up

Delhi cop carries 82-year-old woman to vaccination centre, receives applause
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
MiG-21
Covid-19 Testing Kit
Rajiv Gandhi
Radhika Apte
TS SSC Result 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP