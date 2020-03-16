Cricket activities in UAE suspended till March 31

cricket

Updated: Mar 16, 2020 11:54 IST

The Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) has suspended all cricketing activities in the UAE for all age groups till March 31, despite the fact that there has been no casualty reported of the 98 positive COVID-19 cases tracked so far.

“Cessation of all cricket activities at councils/clubs/academies/teams for all age groups with immediate effect until 31st March 20220,” the ECB said in a statement in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak which has claimed over 6,000 lives so far across the world.

The board further said that resuming of the cricket-related activities “will be considered only following any update from the higher government authorities”.

The rapid spread of the disease has led to the sporting calendar around the world come to a virtual standstill. Australia’s ODI series against New Zealand was called off, as was India’s ODI series against South Africa. Both series were to be held in empty stadia before being called off altogether.

England also postponed their two-match Test series in Sri Lanka while the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), which was due to start on March 29, has also been suspended till April 15.

BCCI has also suspended all its domestic tournaments “till further notice”.