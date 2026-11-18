Former player and Cricket Australia chair David Boon addressed the return of the Sandpapergate saga on Wednesday and discussed the board’s plan to move on from it with the help of a “forum.”

Cricket Australia chair David Boon. (Getty)

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The 65-year-old, who played 107 Tests and 181 ODIs, acknowledged that the ongoing controversy was a big distraction. “I just want to really speak directly to all Australian cricket fans. Last night, the Cricket Australia board met, and we reached a decision that we believe is in the best interests of the game. After careful discussion, we agreed to establish a forum that will allow players and staff involved in the events of South Africa in 2018, to share their experiences and their perspectives.

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"For almost a decade, the fallout from these events, or from those events, has remained part of the conversation around Australian cricket. Has been a difficult chapter for many people and, increasingly, the ongoing debate has become a distraction for our game,” Boon said at a press conference, with CA CEO Todd Greenberg standing next to him.

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{{^usCountry}} All hell broke loose earlier this month ahead of the release of former Australia batter Usman Khawaja’s autobiography: “Sabr”. Khawaja claimed the entire team knew about the ball-tampering attempts in the 2018 Cape Town Test and that then captain Steve Smith, vice-captain David Warner and Cameron Bancroft, who was caught on camera with a piece of sandpaper, were not the only people guilty. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} All hell broke loose earlier this month ahead of the release of former Australia batter Usman Khawaja’s autobiography: “Sabr”. Khawaja claimed the entire team knew about the ball-tampering attempts in the 2018 Cape Town Test and that then captain Steve Smith, vice-captain David Warner and Cameron Bancroft, who was caught on camera with a piece of sandpaper, were not the only people guilty. {{/usCountry}}

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Khawaja, who retired from international cricket earlier this year, added fuel to the fire by saying that ball-tampering had been attempted in the Test before too. Since then, Australian cricket has been divided. Warner has shared his side of the story, calling the CA investigation, which found the three players guilty before banning them, a botch-up. Pat Cummins has stuck to his prior statements about not knowing anything about the ball-tampering attempts.

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Boon said that with the formation of the forum, the CA was looking to put an end to the chaos that Khawaja’s revelations have given rise to. “We believe it is time for a circuit breaker. This forum is not about relitigating the past at all. It's about creating an opportunity for those who wish to be heard, to tell their stories in a respectful, safe environment, and for our sport to listen. Australian cricket is at its strongest when we're united, and we owe it to everyone who loves the game to make every reasonable effort to move forward together with understanding, respect, and perspective,” he said.

"As a former player, I know that one of the most important things cricket gives us is relationships and friendships that we build that endure long after we finish playing. My hope is that this process can help strengthen those connections and allow us to focus on what lies ahead. Todd will outline in more detail the forum shortly, but in the meantime, I would encourage everyone to allow the process to unfold, respectfully and privately, and we have an exciting summer of cricket ahead, and our collective focus should be ensuring that our game continues to thrive,” he added.

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