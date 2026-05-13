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Cricket is simple, bowl top-of-off with the odd bouncer: Rabada

GT’s Proteas fast bowler, the leading bowler in the Powerplay this season, explains the simplicity of his craft

Published on: May 13, 2026 08:24 pm IST
By Rasesh Mandani
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Mumbai: “Has hitting the right lengths been your secret sauce?” Kagiso Rabada, this season’s highest Powerplay wicket-taker in the Indian Premier League, is asked.

Gujarat Titans' Kagiso Rabada in action against Sunrisers Hyderabad during IPL 2026. (AFP)

“Yes,” he replies. A long pause follows. It’s Rabada’s way of conveying that he has nothing more to add.

“Cricket is simple. Bowl top-of-off with the odd bouncer thrown in. That’s what you get taught, right?” the Gujarat Titans pace ace then answers rhetorically.

“And then you work your way around it,” he adds. “It hasn’t changed all these years. At the same time, it’s also trying to evolve your game. Coming up with another slower ball and executing what you want to because T20 is a game of pressure. So, you actually want to execute when you need to. You have seen Bumrah do it. Bhuvneshwar, Hazlewood, Jofra, that’s what it is about…executing when you need to.”

“Who has been one of the better batters this IPL?” Rabada asks. “Your captain (Shubman Gill),” he is told.

Rabada and Siraj have been executing GT’s well-documented strategy of aggressive Test match length bowling, and hunting as a pack of four fast bowlers—Jason Holder, Prasidh Krishna, Arshad Khan and Ashok Sharma doing more of the same in the middle overs. In a season where fours and sixes have packed the highlight reels, GT bowlers have been crashing the party.

“It’s incredibly lovely to see how Ashish (Nehra) has led us. The way he has cleared our minds has been fantastic. A lot of credit goes to him. He’s been great to work with,” says Rabada of GT’s head coach and former India fast bowler.

With play-travel-play the routine during the IPL season, does an elite pacer like Rabada still take out time for conversations to upskill?

“You divide your attention efficiently,” he says. “There are times when you are looking to evolve, other times when you just look at game plans. You leave some time to explore as well. You understand how to fit that time in, segmenting your time for different types of chats. You can’t do one thing overly and not prioritise the other. We definitely have those chats because we are all looking to improve.”

With GT, table toppers after Tuesday’s win over Sunrisers, well placed to make the playoffs, another wicket to his 16 will make Rabada’s tally the highest ever in a season during the Powerplay. The one scalp he hasn’t had so far and been attacked is Rajasthan Royals’ 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.

“Such fast hands. Excellent hands. And he is fearless,” Rabada praises the flavour of the season. “He is really exciting for the game and the IPL, making the headlines. Hopefully he has a great career.”

Any personal targets? “I just want to wake up the next day to see the sun,” says the Johannesburg-born, whose first name in the Setswana language means ‘tranquility’ and ‘serenity’.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Rasesh Mandani

Rasesh Mandani loves a straight drive. He has been covering cricket, the governance and business side of sport for close to two decades. He writes and video blogs for HT.

indian premier league kagiso rabada mumbai mumbai‬
Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill.
Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill.
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