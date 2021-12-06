Cricket South Africa announces revised itinerary of India's tour of South Africa comprising three Tests and three ODIs

Cricket South Africa has announced the revised schedule of India's tour of South Africa, which comprises three Tests and three ODIs.

The tour will kick off with the Boxing Day Test from December 26, now taking place at Centurion's SuperSport Park. The second Test will be played in the new year, with Johannesburg hosting the match from January 3 to 7, followed by the final game at the Newlands Stadium in Cape Town.

The ODIs will take place after a four-day gap, with the first and second matches of the series to be hosted at Paarl on January 19 and 21 respectively, followed by the final at Cape Town on January 23.

The Test series will form part of the new cycle of the ICC World Test Championship, while the ODI series will form part of the ICC Men's World Cup Super League, the qualification tournament for the 2023 ICC Men's World Cup.

The updated schedule is as follows:

1st Test: December 26-30 at SuperSport Park, Centurion

2nd Test: January 03-07, 2022: Wanderers, Johannesburg

3rd Test: January 11-15, Newlands, Cape Town

1st ODI: January 19, Eurolux Boland Park, Paarl

2nd ODI: January 21, Eurolux Boland Park, Paarl

3rd ODI: January 23, Newlands, Cape Town

The change in itinerary was a result of the emergence of the new Omicron variant of Covid-19, which was first detected in South Africa. The new mutant had caused a shadow over the fate of the entire tour even as India A's tour of South Africa went on as per schedule. However, on Saturday, BCCI secretary Jay Shah lifted the lid off suspense informing that the tour would go ahead minus the T20Is. A few hours later, during the BCCI AGM meet, it was decided that the tour will now kick off from December 26, nine days after the initial date for the first Test.

As per the original schedule, the three Test matches were supposed to be played at Johannesburg starting December 17, followed by the Boxing Day Test at Centurion and the final one at Cape Town from January 3 to 7. The original dates were January 11, 14 and 16 with Cape Town to host the second and third games. The four T20Is, which have now been rescheduled for a later date were to take place on January 19, 21, 23 and 26.

