Cricket World Cup 2023: A complete guide for travellers and fans in Delhi

Walking 1,483 kilometres in a city is nearly impossible. That is how big Delhi is. The recorded history of Delhi begins in the 8th century and so many centuries later the city continues to hold its stature as the historical, political and cultural capital of the country. While you are in Delhi for the 5 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup matches, here’s a quick list of the must-dos, must-eat, must-see and the dos and don’ts in Delhi Metro, the best way to navigate those 1,483 kilometres that Delhi is.

The World Cup trophy being unveiled by BCCI.(Rahul Singh)

Match Fixtures:

October 7: South Africa vs Sri Lanka, 2 pm

October 11: India vs Afghanistan, 2 pm

October 15: England vs Afghanistan, 2 pm

October 25: Australia vs Netherlands, 2 pm

November 6: Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, 2 pm

Stadium: Arun Jaitley Stadium. Capacity: 55,000

How to reach the stadium: From Delhi Airport (T2) - 25 kms. From New Delhi railway station: 5 kms. There are enough cabs available from the airport as well as railway station to the stadium. Read instructions at Arrival about where to board Ola/Uber. Delhi’s traffic is notorious, leave early. Nearest metro station: Delhi Gate (5-minute walk); it falls on the Violet line. If you are taking an auto-rickshaw, insist on meter-fare.

Average Temperature: In October, high of 35 and low of 22 degree Celsius. Usually, no rain. In November, high of 31 and low of 15/16 degree Celsius.

Delhi Metro Smart Card: The minimum amount payable at the time of purchase of a new card is ₹100 including refundable security of Rs. 50. Subsequent recharge of the card can be done at Customer Care Centers of any station with a minimum value of Rs. 100 and up to Rs. 1000. You can buy Tourist Card (1 day card for ₹150 or 3 day card for ₹300); Trip Card (10,30, 45 trips), Mobile-based Trip Pass (for Airport Line only) and national Common Mobility Card (NCMC). Commuters can also purchase single journey tokens from Ticket counters/TVMs of all stations. You can check balance on Card at Ticket Reading Machines available at all Metro Stations.

What to see: Red Fort, Humayun’s Tomb, India Gate, Gurudwara Bangla Sahib,

Jama Masjid. Swaminarayan Akshardham Temple. Lotus temple. Chandni Chowk (it can be extremely crowded, be prepared). Gandhi Smriti, Lodi Garden. Delhi Night Walk tour with Rickshaw ride. Few of these monuments might have an entry fee + extra charges for photography.

Do a day trip to Agra. If you have 3 days, do a 3-day Golden Triangle trip to Jaipur, Agra from New Delhi.

Where to eat: Do a Old Delhi Food & Heritage walk. Bukhara. Rajinder da Dhaba. Olive Bar & Kitchen. Indian Accent. Mughlai food in Karim’s. Big Chill. Moti Mahal for biryani. Thai in Bo Tai. Andhra Bhawan (try the mutton curry available only on weekdays). Sagar Ratna for dosas. Vegan delicacies in Greenr. Cafe Lota in National Craft Museum. Sushi in Town Hall.

Hotels near Arun Jaitley Stadium: Radisson Blue Marina Hotel (2.6 kms), The Hans (2 kms), Taj Palace (11 kms), ITC Maurya (11 kms), The Leela Palace (11.5 kms), The Oberoi )6 kms), The Imperial (4.7 kms), The Park (3 kms), The Lalit (1.7 kms).

Shopping: Flea markets in Sarojini Nagar, Janpath, Tibetan Market. Dilli Heat. Connaught Place. South Extension. Old Delhi. DLF Emporia & Promenade in Vasant Kunj, Select City Walk. Khan Market. Shankar Market. Pallika Bazaar.

Remember: Wear a Mask: Though it is no longer mandatory but wear a mask in crowded areas. Carry wet wipes and/or sanitisers.

Helpline numbers: Save the toll free numbers in your phone: 1091: women helpline; 100: Police; 101: Fire & Rescue; Ambulance: 102; Child Helpline: 1098. If you are being stalked or threatened, seek police assistance.

Cabs: Check the Id and license of drivers before getting into a cab. Send a screenshot of the license plate to a family member/friend.

Avoid touts: Do not listen to touts who promise cheap accommodation. Avoid them like plague.

Haggle heavily in flea markets: Bargaining is common. Haggle as much as you can.

Do not travel alone to isolated areas

Avoid the metro during rush hour

Don’t dance or make reels in Delhi Metro: DMRC has strictly prohibited dancing and making reels inside the train and in station. You could be arrested and/or penalised.

Do not walk around with phone in your hand. Keep in the bag or in your pocket.

Do not buy bottled water from a roadside stall, it could just be tap water.

