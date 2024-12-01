-England comfortably chased down their 104 victory target on the fourth day of the first test against New Zealand on Sunday to claim a convincing eight-wicket victory and take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. Cricket-Bethell gets England over the line for Christchurch victory

Zak Crawley departed for one and his fellow opener Ben Duckett for 27 but Jacob Bethell, who was making his test debut, and Joe Root, playing his 150th, got the visitors across the line before tea.

Bethell scored the winning run with a single to deep square leg to complete a 37-ball half century, while Root chipped in with 23 runs from 15 deliveries.

Harry Brook, whose 171 in the first innings turned the match decisively in England's favour, remained padded up in the grandstand, his services not required.

Brydon Carse had earlier taken six for 42 in only his third test as England dismissed New Zealand for 254 to bring up lunch and move to the brink of victory.

Daryl Mitchell frustrated England with a defiant 84 but it only delayed the inevitable, and the tourists would have been comfortable chasing anything in the 100s on a good batting surface at Hagley Oval.

New Zealand had resumed in a parlous state at 155-6 with a lead of just four runs, and the writing was on the wall when Carse removed Nathan Smith and Matt Henry cheaply in one over to claim his first test five-wicket haul.

Tim Southee, playing his final series, hit his 94th and 95th test sixes to score 12 runs before Joe Root caught him at deep midwicket off the bowling of Gus Atkinson.

There was one concerning moment for England when skipper Ben Stokes pulled up while bowling and handed the ball over to Atkinson to complete the over.

Carse finally got Mitchell out with the help of a catch by Chris Woakes in the deep to give him a first test match 10-wicket haul after his 4-64 in the first innings.

The series continues with the second test in Wellington starting on Friday and concludes in Hamilton.

