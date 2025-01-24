Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Jan 24, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Cricket-England replace Atkinson with Carse for second T20 v India

Reuters |
Jan 24, 2025 05:05 PM IST

CRICKET-T20-IND-ENG/:Cricket-England replace Atkinson with Carse for second T20 v India

CHENNAI, - Brydon Carse will replace Gus Atkinson for England's second T20 International against India on Saturday while Jamie Smith has also been added to the squad.

Cricket-England replace Atkinson with Carse for second T20 v India
Cricket-England replace Atkinson with Carse for second T20 v India

Atkinson bled 38 runs in his two wicketless overs in the series opener in Kolkata where India cruised to a seven-wicket victory with more than seven overs to spare.

Smith could make his T20 debut after Jacob Bethell missed Friday's training due to illness.

England's spin frailties were laid bare in Kolkata where they were all out for 132 as skipper Jos Buttler scored more than half the total with 68 runs.

Varun Chakravarthy and Axar Patel claimed five of the 10 English wickets, exposing the tourists' spin frailties in the process.

Harry Brook, who made 17 in the match on Wednesday, said the smog in Kolkata made it difficult to pick the turning ball.

"Chakravarthy is an exceptionally good bowler," the batter said on the eve of the second T20 International of the five-match series against world champions India.

"But with the smog the other night, it was a lot harder to pick. Hopefully the air is a bit clearer here and we can see the ball a bit easier."

The 25-year-old is considered one of the most attacking batters of his era but Brook felt he needed to improve his game against spin.

"Facing spin in T20 cricket is probably the hardest thing in the game, especially because I always get out trying to absolutely smack it," he said.

"Maybe I've got to rein in a little bit, but we'll see."

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Stay informed with the latest updates on live cricket score, cricket players, match schedules and ICC rankings. Keep an eye on your favourite cricket team, including the stellar performances of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Check out the cricket schedule, WTC 2025 Points Table track team standings and dive into player stats and rankings on Crickit powered by Hindustan Times website and app.
See More
Stay informed with the latest updates on live cricket score, cricket players, match schedules and ICC rankings. Keep an eye on your favourite cricket team, including the stellar performances of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Check out the cricket schedule, WTC 2025 Points Table track team standings and dive into player stats and rankings on Crickit powered by Hindustan Times website and app.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 24, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On