Cricketers, actors root for women’s IPL 2023

“Biggest news ever for women’s cricket. Not only for bharat, but world cricket(sic),” says Twitter user @Atul1969jain. “I can’t wait for women’s IPL to get started. Hopefully it will uplift women’s cricket in India (sic),” adds @krishna200129. “It will be interesting (sic),” says another user @aranya_bisal. Such was the excitement among Twitterati when the news of women’s IPL (Indian Premier League; in 2023) broke. Reportedly, the franchise-based model is likely to have six teams in the inaugural season.

Former India skipper Anjum Chopra is excited: “I am happy hearing the announcement and hoping we see it happen real soon. With the continuous rise of the women’s game, it will be a big boost to the sport. We love our sport, so it should be exciting for all.” Actor Saiyami Kher, a cricket fan, feels the time is “right” for a women’s IPL: “I’m sure the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) will do everything in its power to make sure it (the series) works. We have our big stars such as Harmanpreet [Kaur], Mithali Raj or Smriti Mandhana, whom I really like. I am really glad that these girls are recognised and have a big fan following.”

Sports commentator Gautam Bhimani, adds: “We have seen what [IPL] has done for the men’s game so many years ago. It’s given opportunities to players, made it a viable proposition for kids to look at it as a career.”

Actor Karan Wahi, another cricket fan, who has played for the Delhi U-17 cricket team in the past, shares: “I have been following the Indian women’s cricket team along with the Indian Men’s cricket team. IPL itself is a huge brand and it’s going to make things better and bigger for women’s cricket. Hopefully, it’s going to be bigger than the BBL [Big Bash League] that the girls play out there. I am really excited to know what all teams would be there, and which cities I can root for. I hope Jhulan Goswami plays the IPL.”

Actor Mugdha Godse, a cricket fan, adds, “It is in the audience’s hand to respond well and take it to the same heights as the men’s IPL.” The BCCI is yet to make an official announcement about the tournament.

Author Tweets @Nainaarora8

