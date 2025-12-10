Cricketers assault coach, leave him with 20 stitches, broken shoulder; FIR lodged after major scam shakes BCCI: Report

The Cricket Association of Pondicherry (CAP) is under renewed scrutiny after its Under-19 head coach, S Venkataraman, was allegedly assaulted inside the association’s training facility on Monday by three local cricketers angered by their omission from the squad for the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT), according to an Indian Express report. S Venkataraman was assaulted by cricketers for their non-selection(CAP)

Venkataraman, a former CAP Secretary, sustained a head injury that required 20 stitches and suffered a shoulder fracture. The attack, which took place around 11 am inside the indoor nets at the CAP complex, led to an FIR at the Sedarapet police station.

Sub-Inspector S Rajesh confirmed the severity of the assault. “Venkataraman received 20 stitches on his forehead, but he is stable. The said players are absconding, and we are trying to track them. Further details will be revealed in due course,” he said.

In his police complaint, Venkataraman named three local players—senior cricketer Karthikeyan Jayasundaram and first-class players A Aravinddaraj and S Santhosh Kumaran—as the attackers. He also accused G Chandran, secretary of the Bharathidasan Pondicherry Cricketers’ Forum, of provoking the trio.

According to the complaint, the players confronted him over their exclusion from the state’s T20 squad. “While Aravinddaraj held me, Karthikeyan took the bat that Santhosh Kumaran had and attacked me with the intention of killing me. They hit me, saying Chandran had told them that they would get a chance only if they killed me,” Venkataraman stated.

The Bharathidasan Pondicherry Cricketers’ Forum rejected allegations of instigation. Its president, Senthil Kumaran, said: “Venkataraman has a documented history of several cases against him. He has often been known to behave rudely with local cricketers, using obscene language. His grudge against Chandran is also well-known, considering that we have repeatedly raised several issues within the CAP to the BCCI over the last seven years.”

The incident unfolded a day after an Indian Express investigation revealed systemic manipulation within the CAP to limit opportunities for Puducherry-born cricketers while allowing “outstation players” to be passed off as locals using forged documents. Only five Puducherry-born cricketers have featured in Ranji Trophy games since 2021, the report found.

The findings drew a response from BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia, who said the allegations “raise some serious issues” and that the board would examine them soon.

The CAP declined to comment on the assault case. However, in response to the investigation, CAP CEO Raju Metha defended the association’s practices, asserting that all players had complied with BCCI regulations and that there was “zero tolerance for corruption.”

HT could not independently verify the information.