Cricketers vs media hits the rocky terrain

If the recent narrative has been about the failure of superstars, an interesting subtext is the rocky relationship between the team and the media. India’s Rohit Sharma walks towards the nets during a practice session ahead of the fifth cricket Test match between Australia and India at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney on January 2, 2025. (Photo by Saeed KHAN / AFP) / -- IMAGE RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - STRICTLY NO COMMERCIAL USE -- (AFP)

Rewind to the Rohit Sharma interview during the last Test when he explained his decision not to play that game. In his usual pleasant manner he said he was not dropped/sitting out/rested/retired – only opting out because “form nahin hai, bat nahin chal rah”’. Sensible, honest stuff.

According to Rohit opting out was a thought through decision because team interest comes first and he is a mature “do bacchae ka baap”. But towards the end of the interview came a killer throwaway line that reveals the status of the player-media relationship. The opt out decision, Rohit said, was not influenced by the opinion of those with a “mike, pen or a laptop”.

Players and media have a strange relationship – both are part of cricket, at the crease together, but their partnership is always strained, occasionally toxic. In a sense, they occupy two corners in the ring, a wide gap separating them. It’s a broken marriage with irreconcilable differences that no counsellor can resolve, and separation or divorce is not an option. It is a turbulent flight through rough weather where the seat belt sign is on all the time.

Players and media see each other with suspicion and distrust. Players think the media is biased, critical, and what’s worse, ignorant. Not having played the game and without experiencing the pressure of competitive cricket, media persons don’t know what they are talking about. Their opinion is ‘outside noise’ which is best ignored. The players feel cricket intelligence and knowledge is linked to the scorebook and their standard response to any critical voice is the dismissive question: kitna khela hai (how much have you played)?

The media thinks players are inaccessible, arrogant and consider themselves God’s gift to the game. Used to adulation and the fame of adoring fans, players are intolerant of any criticism and not open to constructive suggestions.

Over time, the uneasy player-media relationship has flared up in ugly flashpoints. Kohli would bristle when asked inconvenient questions and MS Dhoni, with a sarcastic smirk, would put down journalists in press conferences. Lately, with the gulf between the two widening, the relationship has acquired a sharper edge. An informal gag prevents player-media contact, official press conferences are sanitised and a waste of time. Players have no use for conventional media and shun it except at a sponsor appearance or an IPL promotion where they speak freely, like a happy person at a bar after a few drinks.

Given social media’s quicker and wider reach, players share professional and personal details (down to their favourite tooth paste and breakfast cereal) because more likes/followers increase their market value.

But there is a flip side to baring yourself on public platforms because social media can bite with its brutal, unforgiving scrutiny. Players are often badly trolled and the ‘outside noise’ dismissed earlier with contempt is so loud it can’t be shut off.

The defining change, however, happened when ex-cricketers and cricket legends joined the media. With this, the player-media game became player-player, and the kitna khela hai argument lost currency. Also, criticism wasn’t outside noise anymore – this friendly fire came from inside.

Initially, past stalwarts were soft on their friends and colleagues, choosing their words carefully, guarded in their comments, giving them the benefit even when there was no doubt. But recognising the demands of professionalism and objective opinion, the ‘well left’ policy was junked and tougher words were spoken and written. Sparks flew when Manjrekar described Jadeja as a ‘bits and pieces’ player. A riled Jadeja put him to the sword, questioning his credentials.

After the New Zealand and Australia losses, the player versus player divide has become a superstar calling superstar face off. This time fans, media, past legends are singing the same song, united in their understanding of what hurts Indian cricket. All guns are focussed on the ‘superstar culture’, a lethal virus eroding Indian cricket where entitled individuals seem to put themselves ahead of the team.

Ideally, players and the media should have a professional working relationship where both recognise and respect each other’s role. For that, much has to change and players must understand that the media can’t be a part of their fan club.

Post script: Sunil Gavaskar responded to Rohit, putting away the half volley with a smile and a straight bat. When asked his opinion on India’s defeat, the Master was at his self-deprecating best: What do I know? I just hold a mike and say something!