Cricketing fraternity lauds Sunil Gavaskar on 50th anniversary of Test debut

The cricketing fraternity took to Twitter to wish legendary India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar on the 50th anniversary of his Test debut. Gavaskar had made his Test debut against West Indies on March 6, 1971.

The 71-year-old former skipper received a commemorative Test cap from BCCI Secretary Jay Shah during the lunch break on day three of the fourth and final Test between India and England at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Here’s how the cricketing fraternity wished Gavaskar on the 50th anniversary of his Test debut

"Celebrating 50 glorious years of the legendary former #TeamIndia Captain Mr. Sunil Gavaskar's Test debut today," the BCCI tweeted.

It’s 50 years since India’s legendary opener #SunilGavaskar made his Test debut! @JayShah , the @BCCI honorary secretary, led the tributes by presenting Gavaskar with a special “Baggy Blue,” tweeted ICC.

“This day marks the 50th Anniv of Mr. Gavaskar in international cricket and the team of 1971.. It is time today to once again congratulate them for what they have for Indian cricket. The game is as strong as it is today because they made a start then against all odds,” tweeted former India captain and current BCCI president Sourav Ganguly.

Sachin Tendulkar posted a picture of Gavaskar and captioned it: “A tribute to my idol!”

Shah also posted pictures of the brief ceremony on his official Twitter handle.

"Join me in celebrating the 50th anniversary of Shri Sunil Gavaskar Ji's Test debut for India. It is indeed a momentous occasion for all Indians and we are getting to celebrate it at the world's largest cricket facility Narendra Modi Stadium," he wrote.

A veteran of the game, Gavaskar featured in 125 Tests, 108 ODIs between 1971-1987, amassing 10,122 and 3,092 respectively. He was also a part of the 1983 World Cup-winning side.

Gavaskar held the record for scoring most tons in Test cricket until Sachin Tendulkar surpassed his tally in 2005.

In his debut match against the West Indies, Gavaskar notched up half centuries in both innings, scoring 65 in the first and remaining unbeaten on 67 in the second essay.

India won that game by seven wickets and the went on to win the series 1-0.

(With PTI inputs)

