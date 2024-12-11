Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Dec 11, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Cricket-Poor form affecting Rohit's captaincy, say former India teammates

Reuters |
Dec 11, 2024 12:59 PM IST

CRICKET-TEST-AUS-IND/ROHIT:Cricket-Poor form affecting Rohit's captaincy, say former India teammates

NEW DELHI, - India skipper Rohit Sharma's woeful batting form is affecting his captaincy in Australia, according to former teammates Harbhajan Singh and Cheteshwar Pujara.

Cricket-Poor form affecting Rohit's captaincy, say former India teammates
Cricket-Poor form affecting Rohit's captaincy, say former India teammates

Rohit has only one half-century in his last 12 test innings, which include eight single-digit scores, and batting in the middle order in the second test brought no relief for the opener, who managed three and six in Adelaide.

Rohit missed India's comprehensive victory in the opening test in Perth to care for his newborn son and commentators found his captaincy in Adelaide, where Australia triumphed by 10 wickets, rather defensive.

"No matter how big a player is, he is always worried about his performance," former India spinner Singh told Star Sports.

"There is no doubt that when a player scores runs, he makes better decisions. Let's hope that Rohit Sharma scores some runs so that his captaincy gets better."

Pujara, who was player of the series when India became the first Asian team to win a test series in Australia in 2018-19, said getting some runs under the belt could turn Rohit into a more proactive leader.

"When a captain is out of form, it affects his captaincy as well," Pujara told the broadcaster. He also advised Rohit, a naturally attacking opener, to shun risks early in his knock.

"He is going through some bad form. But even then the start is very important for him," Pujara said.

"He should focus on getting his first 20 or 30 runs steadily. After that, he can capitalise on the start and convert it into a big score."

KL Rahul opened for India in the first two tests but may return to middle order for the remainder of the series with Rohit reclaiming the opener's slot alongside Yashasvi Jaiswal.

The third test in Brisbane begins on Saturday.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Stay informed with the...
See more
Stay informed with the latest updates on live cricket score, cricket players, match schedules and ICC rankings. Keep an eye on your favourite cricket team, including the stellar performances of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Check out the cricket schedule, track team standings and dive into player stats and rankings on Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times website and app. along with IPL 2025 Auction.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, December 11, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On