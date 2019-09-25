Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi? Virat Kohli names his pick

cricket

The comparisons between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo has been a staple when it comes to discussions behind football fans and over the years, a lot of experts have voiced their opinion about the two footballing greats. The topic once again came into the limelight when earlier this week, Messi won the FIFA player of the year award for a record sixth time after beating Ronaldo and Liverpool defender Virgil Van Djik. Indian cricket team skipper Virat Kohli was asked to choose between the two footballers and he had a clear favourite.

“Tough question. But I would say Cristiano is the most complete player that I have seen. Whether it’s the left foot, right foot, speed or dribbling skills, he’s amazing. I have not seen a better goal scorer. (Ronaldo) The Phenomenon on the other hand was something else. He revolutionised the sport and everyone followed him. His place is special, but if I had to take only one in my team who will give energy and intensity, it’s Cristiano,” Kohli told Times of India.

“It’s a personal preference. Messi is a freak, absolute natural talent, and his ability is second to none. For me, what stands out is the ability or the will to put in the effort in every single minute of the game. Ronaldo’s drive separates him from everyone else. Playing at the top level, everyone has talent, but I don’t think anyone has the will that he has,” he added.

In the past, Kohli has spoken about how he manages his diet and training and in a recent conversation, he revealed the impact of football and footballers on cricket.

“We always look up to footballers for their discipline. It’s a requirement of the sport that you need to be at your absolute best to be able to take the field. Football players are very particular about professionalism, in terms of physical preparation, nutrition and rest periods. We learn a lot from them,” he added.

