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CSK announce SA all-rounder as replacement for injured Jamie Overton

On Wednesday, CSK had announced that Overton would return home to the UK to assess the extent of his injury.

Updated on: May 14, 2026 06:25 pm IST
PTI |
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Chennai Super Kings on Thursday roped in South African all-rounder Dian Forrester as a replacement for England's Jamie Overton, who has been ruled out of the remainder of the Indian Premier League due to a right thigh injury.

Jamie Overton has been ruled out of IPL 2026.(AFP)

Forrester will join CSK for 75 lakh, the IPL said in a statement on Thursday.

Forrester made his South Africa debut in March this year against New Zealand and has featured in five international games, scoring 83 runs.

On Wednesday, CSK had announced that Overton would return home to the UK to assess the extent of his injury.

Overton has played a vital role in the IPL campaign for the five-time winners, taking 14 wickets and scoring 136 runs in 10 matches.

The injury to the 32-year-old England all-rounder was the latest in the long list of players who have either been sidelined midway through their campaign or have not been able to take any part.

CSK had also roped in Karnataka all-rounder Macneil Noronha as a replacement for the injured Maharashtra all-rounder Ramakrishna Ghosh.

 
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Home / Cricket News / CSK announce SA all-rounder as replacement for injured Jamie Overton
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