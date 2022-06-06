Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
'The doctor told me 'you can't play cricket': CSK batter reveals how he fought career-threatening injury during U19 days

The Chennai Super Kings batter opened up on his career-threatening injury during his U19 days.
CSK players in action.(IPL)
Published on Jun 06, 2022 09:49 AM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

The Chennai Super Kings endured a disappointing season in the 2022 Indian Premier League. The side finished ninth in the table, and was the second team to be eliminated from the race for playoffs in the season. Additionally, the team also saw a back-and-forth in the captaincy during the edition, with Mahendra Singh Dhoni handing the leadership to Ravindra Jadeja before the all-rounder gave it back to the former skipper after eight games.

However, there were a number of positives for the CSK in the season as well. The emergence of Indian bowlers like Mukesh Choudhary and Simarjeet Singh in absence of Deepak Chahar bodes the side well for the future. Additionally, the presence of players like Rajvardhan Hangargekar also further strengthens the side. One of such players is Subhranshu Senapati, who might have not appeared for CSK but was an important squad member for the Super Kings.

Senapati, a batter from Odisha, was picked by the CSK on his base price and in a video posted by the franchise, the 25-year-old batter revealed that his career was threatened with a serious wrist injury during his U19 days.

“It was the 2014-15 season, I was in the U19 days. Two days prior to the zonal camp, I got injured while preparing and training for the camp. I did not know the depth of the injury then and went to the camp. I tried practicing but I couldn't do it. I had injured my wrist. The physios tried to treat my injury but it didn't work,” Senapati recalled.

“Upon getting an X-ray done, I realised it was a fracture. I consulted the best surgeon we had in my local area, and he said surgery is the only option. I had the surgery, and I couldn't play cricket for a year. The doctors had told me 'you can't play cricket because of this injury'.”

Senapati then revealed how he gathered the motivation to play again.

“Usually, everybody got kits and spikes during zonal camps. As I didn't join the camp, I didn't get the kits. And then, I received a pair of spikes from the camp. At that moment, I realised that I will get better soon and start playing again. The arrival of the new pair of spikes motivated me even more to come back and practice harder,” Senapati said.

