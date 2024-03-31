CSK batting coach Hussey says MS Dhoni to finally bat in IPL 2024 vs DC, drops audacious 'last-ball' MSD prediction

Chennai Super Kings legend and batting coach Michael Hussey had made a bold prediction for Mahendra Singh Dhoni ahead of the mega IPL 2024 clash against Delhi Capitals. Dhoni, who stepped down from captaincy this season, has yet to bat with his team winning the first two matches of the season. MS Dhoni practices at the CSK nets(CSK/X)

The legendary star has been impressive with his wicketkeeping skills behind the stumps at the age of 42 but he is still waiting to swing his bat in the middle.

Hussey, batting coach of CSK, has predicted that Dhoni will finish it off in style versus Delhi Capitals with a match-winning six.

"My prediction for the last over of the match is that MS Dhoni will be batting. The crowd will be roaring and MSD will hit a six to finish the match," Michael Hussey said in the video released by IPL's official social media page.

CSK beat GT by 63 runs on Tuesday and has two wins in as many games. They will next play Delhi Capitals in Visakhapatnam on Sunday.

They have started their title defence on a solid note with back-to-back wins despite the change in captaincy. Ruturaj Gaikwad's era at Chennai is off to a perfect start as the presence of Dhoni behind the stumps is making things a bit easier for him for the big transition in his career.

On the other side, Delhi Capitals will be desperate to open their account on the points table when they clash against the five-time IPL champions.

Hussey also asserted that Delhi will be looking to claim the two points but CSK will back their skills and start from zero to start fresh on Saturday.

"They're going to be desperate. They're going to be looking to play a great match. We all start on zero and try and put another good performance against Delhi. Yeah, but I think if we can just focus really well on our game and try and execute our skills as best we can, then hopefully it gives us a good chance to get the result we're after," Hussey said.