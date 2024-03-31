CSK youngster posts heartfelt 'TV screen to dressing room' tribute for 'GOAT' MS Dhoni after brilliant six-ball cameo

Defending champions Chennai Super Kings have started their title defence on a formidable note with back-to-back wins in their first two matches of IPL 2024. The big leadership change - Ruturaj Gaikwad taking over the charge from Mahendra Singh Dhoni - has not impacted the team's performance as they continued to play as a collective unit on the field which has been their strength for the past many years. Sameer Rizvi shared a post for MS Dhoni on Instagram. (Instagram/@sameer_rizvi_786)

Dhoni remains a leader in the camp as he continues to help the young players groom by sharing his insightful thoughts about the game. The legendary wicketkeeper batter has been making waves with his astonishing wicketkeeping skills at the age of 42. In the past couple of matches, Dhoni - the wicketkeeper - has claimed brilliant catches and executed smart run-out from behind the stumps.

Recently Chennai Super Kings posted a short video on their social media account where Dhoni can be seen having a chat with young Sameer Rizvi in the training camp.

The young batter also shared a couple of photos with his idol on his Instagram account and wrote,"Soaking in all the wisdom from the GOAT. From watching him conjure magic on the TV screen to sharing the dressing room with him, a dream come true indeed!"

Rizvi, who grabbed the limelight after his heroics in the inaugural edition of the UPT20, was picked by Chennai Super Kings for a whopping INR 8.4 crore in the IPL 2024 auction.

The UP batter announced his arrival in the IPL with a massive six on the first ball he faced. The 20-year-old smashed Rashid Khan for a couple of sixes in the IPL match between CSK and GT.

Earlier, in a video posted by IPL, Rizvi asserted that meeting Dhoni was a dream for him and now playing alongside him is nothing sort of a surreal experience for him as both of them also had a lot of net sessions together.

"When I was picked by CSK during the IPL auction I was very happy. It was a dream of mine to meet MS Dhoni. Playing with him was something I hadn't thought of, but meeting him was a dream. Now that dream has been fulfilled and I'm getting to play alongside him. We have had a lot of net sessions together, and I have a learned lot from him. I have learned from the coaching staff as well. So That's my aim to learn as much as possible from this team," said Rizvi.