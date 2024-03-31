 Wanindu Hasaranga 'to skip IPL 2024', says SLC CEO days after player's manager stated he would 'definitely' play for SRH | Cricket - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Wanindu Hasaranga 'to skip IPL 2024', says SLC CEO days after player's manager stated he would 'definitely' play for SRH

ByHT Sports Desk
Mar 31, 2024 03:43 PM IST

Wanindu Hasaranga didn't join the SRH camp ahead of the IPL season due to a left heel injury

Sri Lanka's leading spinner, Wanindu Hasaranga, will miss the 2024 Indian Premier League season due to a left heel injury, Sri Lanka Cricket CEO Ashley de Silva stated on Sunday. Hasaranga was picked by Sunrisers Hyderabad in the auction in December on his base price of INR 1.5 crore, following his release from Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Sri Lanka's Wanindu Hasaranga delivers a ball during the second one-day international (ODI) cricket match between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh(AFP)
Sri Lanka's Wanindu Hasaranga delivers a ball during the second one-day international (ODI) cricket match between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh(AFP)

Initially, it was reported that Hasaranga would be unavailable for ‘at least a week’; however, the injury now seems more serious. Hasaranga recently featured in Sri Lanka's white-ball series against Bangladesh but a report from ESPNcricinfo stated that he did so while going through a substantial amount of pain.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Also read LSG expose IPL playing conditions loophole with tricky KL Rahul-Naveen-ul-Haq Impact Player sub in PBKS match

During the six matches that he played in the limited-overs formats, Hasaranga claimed eight wickets, with six coming in the ODI series and two in the T20Is.

“He is not taking part in the IPL as he needs to do some rehabilitation after meeting the podiatrist. There’s a swelling in the heel, and he has been playing with injections. So he has decided to get this issue sorted out before the World Cup and informed us of his decision to skip the IPL this year," Sri Lanka CEO Ashley de Silva told The Sunday Times.

GT vs SRH Live Score

The revelation from de Silva comes as a surprise, as the player's manager told Cricbuzz earlier this week that Hasaranga would join SRH “sooner rather than later.”

“All I can say is he will definitely join the team,” his manager had further said.

When asked whether low money was a reason behind not joining the SRH camp, Hasaranga's manager categorically denied the claim.

"If money was a factor, we could have enrolled for an INR 2 crore base price. Besides, fewer games mean less money. He has to take care of his ankle. He is also the captain of the national team," the manager had said.

SRH meet GT

Despite missing their star spinner, the Sunrisers had a positive start to the tournament. Despite opening the season with a loss against Kolkata Knight Riders, the SRH picked up positives with a strong performance, losing by only 4 runs in the 209-run chase.

Earlier this week, the side smashed the record for the highest runs in a single innings in IPL history, scoring 277/3 in 20 overs against Mumbai Indians. They won the game by 31 runs; on Sunday, the side will look to register its second-successive win in the season when it meets Shubman Gill's Gujarat Titans.

Stay updated with the latest Cricket News, IPL Live Scores, and get exclusive insights with the GT vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2024 Schedule, match highlights, and more. Explore a comprehensive Cricket Schedule, track the race for the Purple Cap and Orange Cap in IPL 2024, check Virat Kohli performance and stay ahead with all the cricket-related updates on the Hindustan Times website and app.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

News / Cricket News / Wanindu Hasaranga 'to skip IPL 2024', says SLC CEO days after player's manager stated he would 'definitely' play for SRH
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, March 31, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On