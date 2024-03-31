GT vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2024: Misfiring Gujarat host free-scoring Hyderabad; Matthew Wade joins Titans camp
Matthew Wade joins GT camp!
Free-scoring Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) arrived in Ahmedabad after smashing the highest-ever total in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. Champions in the 2016 edition of the cash-rich league, Pat Cummins' SRH outclassed five-time winners Mumbai Indians (MI) in the biggest six-hitting fest of the IPL. SRH are now gunning for their second win of the new season against a misfiring Gujarat Titans (GT) in match No.12 at the Narendra Modi Stadium....Read More
After parting ways with former skipper Hardik Pandya, Gujarat Titans kickstarted their campaign with a win over Mumbai Indians. However, Shubman Gill and Co. were outplayed by defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their previous fixture. Missing the services of premier pacer Mohammed Shami, GT are banking on senior pacer Umesh Yadav, who will have to deliver the goods in the absence of the injured speedster this season.
GT suffered a 63-run defeat to CSK in their last IPL outing. The defeat to CSK reduced GT's net run rate to -1.425. GT skipper Gill has struggled to live up to expectations as a premier batter. The GT skipper will marshal his troops at home after scoring 31 and 8 in the first two games of the new season. Superstar David Miller has a below-par average of 29 in 2024.
The Proteas power-hitter has crossed the 30-run mark only thrice in 30 innings. Game-changer Rashid Khan has also proved to be expensive for the Gujarat Titans. The Afghanistan all-rounder has a bowling economy of 7.35 in GT's last 12 wins. Australia's Matthew Wade has joined the GT camp in the build-up to their home game against Hyderabad.
Here's all you need to know about GT vs SRH, IPL 2024 match:
-Matthew Wade has joined the GT camp ahead of the SRH clash.
-SRH are still without Wanindu Hasaranga for the IPL 2024 game against GT.
-Bhuvneshwar Kumar is yet to open his wicket account at IPL 2024.
Time for fan poll before toss!
Time for some Shahrukh magic in IPL 2024?
GT vs SRH IPL Live Score 2024, Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: Tamil Nadu's Shahrukh Khan was roped in by GT for a whopping sum of INR 7.4 crore at the IPL auction. With GT's Vijay Shankar scoring only 18 runs off 17 balls in his first two innings, the 2022 winners can add more firepower to their batting lineup against a free-scoring SRH tonight. Should Shahrukh feature for GT against Hyderabad?
Matthew Wade joins GT camp!
GT vs SRH IPL Live Score 2024, Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: Australian wicketkeeper-batter Matthew Wade has joined the GT camp ahead of Gujarat's third IPL 2024 match. The Australian batter is expected to be available for selection. Wade opted to take part in the Sheffield Shield final. Thus, he missed a few games of the IPL 2024.
What Gary Kirsten said about GT skipper Shubman Gill?
GT vs SRH IPL Live Score 2024, Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: "I've been really impressed with the way he's conducted himself as a leader. I think he's embraced it (captaincy) really well. He's shown some good leadership qualities. He's a smart guy. He's a young captain, and there's lots to learn, especially in T20. So, he'll learn along the way," GT mentor Gary Kirsten said ahead of the IPL 2024 match.
A quick look at the two squads!
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Travis Head, Mayank Agarwal, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins(c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, Jaydev Unadkat, Nitish Reddy, Washington Sundar, Umran Malik, Glenn Phillips, Upendra Yadav, Rahul Tripathi, T Natarajan, Wanindu Hasaranga, Anmolpreet Singh, Jhatavedh Subramanyan, Sanvir Singh, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Marco Jansen, Akash Maharaj Singh.
Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill(c), Azmatullah Omarzai, David Miller, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Umesh Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Spencer Johnson, Sai Sudharsan, Sharath BR, Abhinav Manohar, Noor Ahmad, Manav Suthar, Kane Williamson, Jayant Yadav, Sandeep Warrier, Shahrukh Khan, Joshua Little, Darshan Nalkande, Kartik Tyagi, Sushant Mishra, Matthew Wade.
Hello and welcome!
Gujarat Titans (GT) are set to host Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in match 12 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at the Narendra Modi Stadium. SRH claimed the fourth spot on the IPL 2024 points table after their record-breaking win over Mumbai Indians. The 2016 champions have two points from two games. The Orange Army is followed by Gujarat Titans, who lost to defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their last outing. GT have the worst net run rate of -1.425 among the 10 teams. The 2022 winners are placed eighth with two points from two matches. GT or SRH, who will win tonight's IPL 2024 contest?