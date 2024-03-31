GT vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2024: Misfiring Gujarat host free-scoring Hyderabad; Matthew Wade joins Titans camp

Kane Williamson with others during a practice session ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 T20 cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad, at the Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad

Free-scoring Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) arrived in Ahmedabad after smashing the highest-ever total in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. Champions in the 2016 edition of the cash-rich league, Pat Cummins' SRH outclassed five-time winners Mumbai Indians (MI) in the biggest six-hitting fest of the IPL. SRH are now gunning for their second win of the new season against a misfiring Gujarat Titans (GT) in match No.12 at the Narendra Modi Stadium....Read More

After parting ways with former skipper Hardik Pandya, Gujarat Titans kickstarted their campaign with a win over Mumbai Indians. However, Shubman Gill and Co. were outplayed by defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their previous fixture. Missing the services of premier pacer Mohammed Shami, GT are banking on senior pacer Umesh Yadav, who will have to deliver the goods in the absence of the injured speedster this season.

GT suffered a 63-run defeat to CSK in their last IPL outing. The defeat to CSK reduced GT's net run rate to -1.425. GT skipper Gill has struggled to live up to expectations as a premier batter. The GT skipper will marshal his troops at home after scoring 31 and 8 in the first two games of the new season. Superstar David Miller has a below-par average of 29 in 2024.

The Proteas power-hitter has crossed the 30-run mark only thrice in 30 innings. Game-changer Rashid Khan has also proved to be expensive for the Gujarat Titans. The Afghanistan all-rounder has a bowling economy of 7.35 in GT's last 12 wins. Australia's Matthew Wade has joined the GT camp in the build-up to their home game against Hyderabad.

Here's all you need to know about GT vs SRH, IPL 2024 match:

-Matthew Wade has joined the GT camp ahead of the SRH clash.

-SRH are still without Wanindu Hasaranga for the IPL 2024 game against GT.

-Bhuvneshwar Kumar is yet to open his wicket account at IPL 2024.