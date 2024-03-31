DC vs CSK IPL Live Score 2024: Visakhapatnam gets off the mark, Delhi hope for the same against red-hot Chennai

DC vs CSK IPL Live Score 2024, Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings: Delhi Capitals would be hoping for a change in fortunes as they play their first home game in Vizag. DC's batting order has looked quite frankly out of its depth. They were outplayed quite comprehensively by Punjab Kings in their opening match and then the Rajasthan Royals in their second....Read More

This game in fact features two contradictory batting lineups. While CSK is so packed to the brim with talent that they haven't needed MS Dhoni to bat at all this season, DC don't have much apart from their opening pair of David Warner, Mitchell Marsh and then Rishabh Pant. Even there, Pant has made a promising start in his comeback trail but is yet to get a big score, albeit it might still be a bit too early to expect that. Meanwhile, Warner and Marsh have made quick starts but they haven't quite converted into a significant total. The rest of their lineup has fallen flat with hardly any performances of note.

Moreover, DC also have the tricky task of having to adjust to two home venues very soon. This is technically their first "home" match but it is being played in Visakhapatnam. They will play one more match here before moving to the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi to play the rest of their home games. CSK are at the other end of the form graph. They had crashed and burned the last time Dhoni handed over captaincy to another player in the team but that hasn't happened at all this time. CSK have looked almost perfect in the two games that they have played and won thus far. The crowd at Visakhapatnam, like the one at the Chepauk this season, would be hoping to get to see Dhoni bat but at the same time, his side would be hoping he won't have much to do. Dhoni walks in at No.7 after all.

If he does fire today though, it will be a nice throwback moment for longtime Vizag cricket fans in the stadium. For it was at this venue nearly 20 years ago that then-India captain Sourav Ganguly promoted a young Dhoni with shoulder-length hair to No.3 ahead of himself in an ODI against Pakistan and the 23-year-old grabbed that opportunity with both hands and more. Dhoni blasted 148 in just 123 balls, thus leading India to a 58-run win. Now Dhoni and Ganguly return to that venue, both about 20 years older with the former possibly playing the final leg of his illustrious career and the latter in the opposite dugout, having hung up his boots a long, long time ago.