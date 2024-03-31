DC vs CSK IPL Live Score 2024: Visakhapatnam gets off the mark, Delhi hope for the same against red-hot Chennai
- 1 Mins agoThe last time CSK faced DC in Vizag
- 21 Mins agoDC's "home"
- 31 Mins agoCSK Full squad
- 41 Mins agoDC Full Squad
DC vs CSK IPL Live Score 2024, Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings: Catch live scores, updates and real-time developments from the Delhi vs Chennai game in Vizag today.
DC vs CSK IPL Live Score 2024, Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings: Delhi Capitals would be hoping for a change in fortunes as they play their first home game in Vizag. DC's batting order has looked quite frankly out of its depth. They were outplayed quite comprehensively by Punjab Kings in their opening match and then the Rajasthan Royals in their second....Read More
This game in fact features two contradictory batting lineups. While CSK is so packed to the brim with talent that they haven't needed MS Dhoni to bat at all this season, DC don't have much apart from their opening pair of David Warner, Mitchell Marsh and then Rishabh Pant. Even there, Pant has made a promising start in his comeback trail but is yet to get a big score, albeit it might still be a bit too early to expect that. Meanwhile, Warner and Marsh have made quick starts but they haven't quite converted into a significant total. The rest of their lineup has fallen flat with hardly any performances of note.
Moreover, DC also have the tricky task of having to adjust to two home venues very soon. This is technically their first "home" match but it is being played in Visakhapatnam. They will play one more match here before moving to the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi to play the rest of their home games. CSK are at the other end of the form graph. They had crashed and burned the last time Dhoni handed over captaincy to another player in the team but that hasn't happened at all this time. CSK have looked almost perfect in the two games that they have played and won thus far. The crowd at Visakhapatnam, like the one at the Chepauk this season, would be hoping to get to see Dhoni bat but at the same time, his side would be hoping he won't have much to do. Dhoni walks in at No.7 after all.
If he does fire today though, it will be a nice throwback moment for longtime Vizag cricket fans in the stadium. For it was at this venue nearly 20 years ago that then-India captain Sourav Ganguly promoted a young Dhoni with shoulder-length hair to No.3 ahead of himself in an ODI against Pakistan and the 23-year-old grabbed that opportunity with both hands and more. Dhoni blasted 148 in just 123 balls, thus leading India to a 58-run win. Now Dhoni and Ganguly return to that venue, both about 20 years older with the former possibly playing the final leg of his illustrious career and the latter in the opposite dugout, having hung up his boots a long, long time ago.
DC vs CSK IPL Live Score 2024, Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings: Will DC bring in Shaw?
DC vs CSK IPL Live Score 2024, Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings: Expected conditions
DC vs CSK IPL Live Score 2024, Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings: DC's bowling consultant Eric Simons said that the pitch had a lot of grass rolled in and felt it would be a "good cricket wicket" which could have some bounce going by what he saw on the side pitches on the square. That said, there's always some swing available in the humid Vizag air and new-ball bowlers should be able to get some help. Across 8 IPL games at this venue, 61 wickets have fallen to pace and 36 to spin.
DC vs CSK IPL Live Score 2024, Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings: The last time CSK faced DC in Vizag
DC vs CSK IPL Live Score 2024, Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings: The two sides have faced each other here once. That was in May 2019 in the second qualifier. DC were restricted to a score of 151/4 and then half-centuries from openers Faf du Plessis and Shane Watson helped CSK chase it down with six wickets and an over remaining.
DC vs CSK IPL Live Score 2024, Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings: Meanwhile, in Ahmedabad...
DC vs CSK IPL Live Score 2024, Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings: It is Sunday and so it is double-header day. The first match is between Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Ahmedabad. SRH have won the toss and chosen to bat. Will it be another sixathon from them?
DC vs CSK IPL Live Score 2024, Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings: DC's "home"
DC vs CSK IPL Live Score 2024, Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings: You might have noticed that this game is being played at the ACA-VDCA Stadium in Visakhapatnam, which played host to the pulsating second Test between India and England last month. You might have also noticed that the team listed as the home team is called the “Delhi” Capitals, and there is no mention of Visakhapatnam or any other regional markers in the side's name. Well DC are playing their first two home games in Vizag this season and then the rest at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. This is because the pitches in Delhi are being remade after the WPL games it hosted.
DC vs CSK IPL Live Score 2024, Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings: CSK Full squad
DC vs CSK IPL Live Score 2024, Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Rachin Ravindra, Ajinkya Rahane, Daryl Mitchell, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Sameer Rizvi, MS Dhoni(w), Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Mustafizur Rahman, Matheesha Pathirana, Shardul Thakur, Shaik Rasheed, Nishant Sindhu, Mitchell Santner, Maheesh Theekshana, Moeen Ali, Devon Conway, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prashant Solanki, Mukesh Choudhary, Simarjeet Singh, RS Hangargekar, Aravelly Avanish
DC vs CSK IPL Live Score 2024, Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings: DC Full Squad
DC vs CSK IPL Live Score 2024, Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings: David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Ricky Bhui, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Sumit Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar, Abishek Porel, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Praveen Dubey, Kumar Kushagra, Rasikh Dar Salam, Ishant Sharma, Jhye Richardson, Shai Hope, Prithvi Shaw, Lalit Yadav, Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal, Swastik Chikara
DC vs CSK IPL Live Score 2024, Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings: Hello and Welcome
DC vs CSK IPL Live Score 2024, Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings: Greetings everyone! As the IPL 2024 completes its first week, Visakhapatnam, Delhi Capitals' home ground for the first few games, hosts its first game of the season, where the winless Capitals take on the unbeaten Chennai Super Kings in the second of Sunday's double-header.