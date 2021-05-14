Home / Cricket / CSK batting coach Michael Hussey tests negative for Covid-19
CSK batting coach Michael Hussey tests negative for Covid-19

After returning negative, Mike Hussey is likely to fly back home from Chennai on Sunday.
PTI | , New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAY 14, 2021 05:35 PM IST
Former Australia international and CSK batting coach Michael Hussey has recovered from COVID-19 and is likely to fly back home from Chennai on Sunday.

However, India Test keeper Wriddhiman Saha has again tested positive and remains in isolation with an eye on joining the squad bio-bubble in Mumbai on May 25.

Both Hussey and Saha had first tested positive during the now suspended IPL.

"Hussey has returned with negative RT-PCR results and has recovered well. We haven't yet decided when he is going to fly back and which route he will take -- Maldives or Australia," CSK CEO Kashi Viswanathan told PTI on Friday.

Save Hussey, the other Australians including current players, commentators, coaches and support staff in the IPL took a detour to Maldives where they have quarantined and will be flying back to Australia by Sunday.

In case of Saha, he will continue to be in quarantine after one of his two tests came positive.

"My quarantine period is still not over. Out of the two tests done, 1 was negative and other one came as positive. Otherwise, I am doing much better. Requesting everyone not to spread misleading stories/information without whole context," the Sunrisers Hyderabad player posted his statement on Twitter.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
