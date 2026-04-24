CSK break silence on whether MS Dhoni will play as an impact sub in IPL 2026: ‘Just needs to make sure…’

MS Dhoni, the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) talisman, has been training with the team on the eve of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 matches but is yet to take the field in the 19th edition of the T20 tournament. Prior to the match against the Mumbai Indians, the 44-year-old was seen practising wicket-keeping and even doing batting drills; however, he still didn't turn up at the Wankhede Stadium on the match day, and fans walked back in despair.

Mumbai: CSK MS Dhoni in action during a training session. (PTI)

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Dhoni was initially ruled out for the first two weeks due to a calf strain; however, it is now coming close to a month, and there are no signs of the former India captain returning to the field for CSK. It is also now being speculated that whenever Dhoni returns, he might play as an impact sub and leave the wicket-keeping duties to Sanju Samson.

However, CSK batting coach Michael Hussey quashed all these rumours on Thursday, saying whenever Dhoni returns, he would do wicketkeeping.

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{{^usCountry}} “I'm pretty sure he'll be behind the stumps. The biggest thing for him is that calf injury. It's just the running and late in the innings if he comes in, having to scamper those ones and twos. He just needs to make sure the calf is strong enough to withstand that,” said Hussey during an interview with the host broadcaster during the IPL 2026 match between the Mumbai Indians and CSK. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “I'm pretty sure he'll be behind the stumps. The biggest thing for him is that calf injury. It's just the running and late in the innings if he comes in, having to scamper those ones and twos. He just needs to make sure the calf is strong enough to withstand that,” said Hussey during an interview with the host broadcaster during the IPL 2026 match between the Mumbai Indians and CSK. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “But certainly from a skill perspective, we know what he can do as a keeper. We know he's batting really well, so it's just hopefully getting that confidence in the calf,” he added. Fitness update {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “But certainly from a skill perspective, we know what he can do as a keeper. We know he's batting really well, so it's just hopefully getting that confidence in the calf,” he added. Fitness update {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Hussey also gave an update on the wicketkeeper-batter, saying Dhoni is progressing well and he is working towards returning to the field as soon as possible. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Hussey also gave an update on the wicketkeeper-batter, saying Dhoni is progressing well and he is working towards returning to the field as soon as possible. {{/usCountry}}

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“He's progressing really well. I know he's pushing hard to get back as quickly as he possibly can. I know all the fans want to see him, MS Dhoni, out there playing as well. So we're hopeful, maybe in the next few games, but we want him back as quickly as he possibly can as well,” said Hussey

“But obviously, he needs to be close to 100 per cent ready to give his best because he's been batting well in the nets, he looks good in the nets. Just need him running hard between the wickets too,” he added.

CSK are currently fifth in the points table, with 6 points from 7 matches. The team moved up the standings after their thumping 103-run win over the Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday. The five-time champions will next face the Gujarat Titans at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday, April 26.

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