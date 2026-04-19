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CSK breaks silence on extent of Ayush Mhatre's injury: ‘It doesn’t look good, he's going to be a big loss'

CSK batting coach Michael Hussey issued an update on the extent of Ayush Mhatre's injury. 

Updated on: Apr 19, 2026 10:02 am IST
Written by Vishesh Roy
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It's going from bad to worse for the five-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) as far as injuries are concerned. The U19 World Cup-winning captain, Ayush Mhatre, is set to spend a considerable amount of time on the sidelines after suffering a “hamstring tear” during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 match at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Saturday. CSK batting coach Michael Hussey didn't confirm whether Mhatre has been ruled out of the tournament, but his tone did suggest that the right-handed batter is all set to miss the next few games even if he doesn't miss out on the entire competition.

Michael Hussey issued an update on the extent of Ayush Mhatre's injury(PTI)

Mhatre pulled his hamstring after the second delivery of the fifth over during the CSK's batting innings. The incident happened when he was trying to get back for the second run. He slowed down when he was near the non-striker's end and rather gave up. He survived and made his ground, but the physio came running out immediately. He then opted to bat on and not go off, and eventually, he lost his wicket a couple of deliveries later.

After losing his wicket, Mhatre was unable to walk by himself to the dugout, and he had to be taken off the field by Ramakrishna Ghosh and the physio. His pads were taken by Ghosh and Tommy Simsek, the physio.

Also Read: The 12.12 crore hole: How Sanju Samson and Ruturaj Gaikwad are sinking CSK's balance sheet in IPL 2026

The Ruturaj Gaikwad-led side lost against Sunrisers Hyderabad by 10 runs after the five-time champions failed to chase the target of 195. Mhatre gave CSK a flying start in the chase as he hammered 30 runs off 13 balls. However, his dismissal led to the downfall, and in the end, the team fell 10 runs short.

Skipper Gaikwad once again failed to get among the runs as he returned with just 18 runs off 13 balls. CSK continue to languish at the eighth spot in the points table with just 4 points from six matches.

CSK have already lost Khaleel Ahmed to an injury. The left-arm pacer was ruled out of the remainder of the tournament earlier this week. The franchise lost Nathan Ellis too before the start of the competition.

 
chennai super kings ruturaj gaikwad ayush mhatre
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Home / Cricket News / CSK breaks silence on extent of Ayush Mhatre's injury: ‘It doesn’t look good, he's going to be a big loss'
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