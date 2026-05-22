CSK coach laughs off MS Dhoni retirement chatter, drops major clue on IPL future: ‘Are you seriously asking me that?’

Chennai Super Kings bowling coach Eric Simons dropped a huge update on MS Dhoni's Indian Premier League future. Dhoni hasn't played a single game in IPL 2026, and was initially ruled out due to a calf strain. He recovered and rehabilitated, and ahead of their final must-win game, he suffered a thumb injury. According to reports, he returned home to Ranchi and would only rejoin the squad if they qualified for the playoffs. But CSK lost to Gujarat Titans in the final must-win league game, crashing to a huge 89-run defeat.

MS Dhoni didn't feature in a single game this season.(PTI)

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Ahead of the match, Dhoni's absence was confirmed by CSK batting coach Michael Hussey in the pre-match press conference. The former player revealed that Dhoni wasn't with the team. Meanwhile, in the post-match press conference, Simons was asked if Dhoni would play next season. The CSK coach had a hilarious reaction, stating, “Are you seriously asking me that question?”

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‘MS will know, and MS will make the decision’

Simons also revealed that Dhoni has been performing well during training sessions.

"We always are. I mean, honestly, he has hit the ball so well. He obviously had a leg injury, which made it very difficult for him to run, so that's why he couldn't play. But in terms of hitting the ball in the nets, he's hitting it as well as I've ever seen him hit it. But I keep saying this, only MS will know, and MS will make the decision about when he's ready and when he's right," he said.

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{{^usCountry}} "And I tell you what, if he knows he's not, he won't play. But if he is right, he will. He'll make the decision in the best interest of the team and not for himself as an individual. But it will be great to have him playing. It's been great just having him around the unit and being someone to tap into for knowledge and calmness," he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "And I tell you what, if he knows he's not, he won't play. But if he is right, he will. He'll make the decision in the best interest of the team and not for himself as an individual. But it will be great to have him playing. It's been great just having him around the unit and being someone to tap into for knowledge and calmness," he added. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Dhoni's absence has been felt this season as they failed to qualify for the playoffs. His experience and calm composure were missed by fans, who flocked to stadiums, hoping to see him play. After a poor start, they managed to stage a late comeback in the race to qualify, courtesy of some good performances from opener Sanju Samson. But it was too late, and they missed the playoffs. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dhoni's absence has been felt this season as they failed to qualify for the playoffs. His experience and calm composure were missed by fans, who flocked to stadiums, hoping to see him play. After a poor start, they managed to stage a late comeback in the race to qualify, courtesy of some good performances from opener Sanju Samson. But it was too late, and they missed the playoffs. {{/usCountry}}

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"I think a lot of the positives come around the fact that we started getting an understanding of ourselves as a unit. I think that's an important part of winning an IPL, is that you get your balance right, and you have a side that can carry itself through, and your changes are made a long way before the game. Not because someone's out of form, but because you're moving into a particular condition", said Simons.

"So we know ourselves a lot better as a unit, and we also know a lot of the individuals better, as to what they can and can't do," he added.

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