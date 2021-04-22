CSK coach Stephen Fleming gives an update on MS Dhoni's parents after they test positive for Covid-19

Giving an update about MS Dhoni’s parents health after both of them tested positive for Covid-19, Chennai Super Kings head coach Stephen Fleming said the situation is ‘under control’ and CSK will ‘monitor’ the condition for the next few days.

Dhoni’s father Pan Singh and mother Devaki Devi were admitted to a hospital in Ranchi after testing positive for the coronavirus.

"From the management point of view, we're well aware of his family situation and the support has been set up for MS and his family. The situation is under control for now but we will monitor that over the next few days," Fleming said in the post-match press conference after CSK beat KKR by 18 runs in IPL 2021.

Also Read | Was it Dhoni's plan to bowl Russell around his legs? MSD gives remarkable reply

Fleming also added that he has spoken to Dhoni and the franchise has extended help to create a set-up for his family.

"It's a tough time for everybody, and the fact that it's affecting India in the way it is but also it'll reach into the IPL with friends and family, and hopefully, not into the bubbles. We've spent quite a bit of time talking about the care of the friends and families in the wider group.

"We have that responsibility to make sure that he's got the support he needs and hope that his family recovers quickly," Fleming added.

WATCH | CSK survive Russell, Cummins scare to secure a hat-trick of wins

Meanwhile, CSK rose to the top of the IPL 2021 points table with a hat-trick of wins in the 14th edition of the league.

Batting first, CSK rode Faf du Plessis’ 96 to post a mammoth 220 for 3. In reply, KKR lost five wickets for only 31 runs but bounced back through Andre Russell (54 off 22), Dinesh Karthik (40 off 24) and Pat Cummins (66 off 34) to score 202.

Reacting to their victory Fleming said, he did not expect CSK to win three out of their first four matches this year.

"Winning three out of four probably exceeded the expectations. We felt maybe three out of five or if we got a couple would be good," Fleming said. "We're very proud of the way the batting, in particular, is standing up that's two 190s and two 220s So, we're playing well in that department and that's by design which is good."