'CSK never made playoffs every time...': Sehwag baffled at Rachin Ravindra move, sends brutal warning to Ruturaj Gaikwad

One of the primary reason behind Chennai Super Kings' success over the years in the Indian Premier League (IPL), where they a record-equalling won five titles, all under the leadership of MS Dhoni, they belief of constantly backing the first-choice XI and sticking to their line-up. The Shane Waston example from 2019 seasons stands as epitome. The Aussie had struggled throughout the course of the season in getting runs, but was never dropped from the XI. He eventually paid the trust with a match-winning 59-ball 80 in the final. Virender Sehwag isn't happy with the constant changes made in CSK XI

However, former India cricketer Virender Sehwag feels that under Ruturaj Gaikwad, CSK have moved on from their strategy after Rachin Ravindra was dropped from the playing XI in the match against Lucknow Super Giants at home in Chennai.

Speaking to Cricbuzz, Sehwag was left baffled at the move of dropping Ravindra as he highlighted CSK have made quite a few hurried decisions in their XI which included getting Ajinkya Rahane to open and captain Gaikwad going one down. He then sent out a warning that every time CSK have looked confused over their strategy, they have failed to make the playoffs.

“They aren't playing bad, but this is the first time I have seen Chennai making constant changes. Gaikwad was opening, then Rahane was sent top of the order, now Gaikwad is back as opener and today Rachin Ravindra has been given a break. These are not good signs for CSK. Every time they have done that, they failed to make the playoffs. It's not that Rachin batted horribly so far, couple of his innings were good. Usually, CSK stick with the players. But first they benched Daryl Mitchell, now Rachin, it could be someone else in the next game. These are not good changes. And these are not tactical changes. I feel CSK look in bit of a haste in making these changes in the last few matches,” he said.

CSK currently stand fourth in the points table with four wins in seven matches and look among the favorites to make the knockout stage. All their three losses came away from home.