‘CSK or KKR, who will win IPL 2021?’: McGrath makes his prediction, Wasim Jaffer’s response sets Twitter on fire

MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings are set to square off against Eoin Morgan’s Kolkata Knight Riders for one last in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 on Friday. The two teams will compete against each other in the season finale at the Dubai International cricket stadium while the fans are gearing up to cheer for their favourite sides.

CSK will take on KKR in the second IPL final since 2012. It’s going to be one cracker of a contest, given the form of both sides in the tournament. Chennai, unlike their previous season, were terrific and became the first team to qualify for the playoff and then finals. Kolkata, on the other hand, made a massive leap from reeling in the seventh place on the points table to knocking out some of the strong teams, making its to the final showdown.

Ahead of the much-anticipated face-off, the experts of the game are up with their predictions of the title winner. Former Australian pace legend Glenn Mcgrath has put his weight behind CSK. He announced his choice through an Instagram post.

"Which team will be the @iplt20 2021 Champions?? My prediction …………

Chennai Super Kings."

Former India opener and Punjab Kings batting coach Wasim Jaffer didn’t name a directly but maintained his style of posting tweets. He wrote, “Prediction: A World Cup winning captain and a Kiwi coach will lift the trophy tonight Winking face #CSKvKKR #IPL2021”

MS Dhoni-led CSK has won the IPL title thrice. After a horrendous performance last year, the side made a remarkable comeback this year and some fearless cricket from the franchise has seen Dhoni’s men reach the finals.

On the other hand, Morgan's side was completely down and out in the India leg as the side had won just two games out of seven. However, travelling to the UAE brought about a change in fortunes.