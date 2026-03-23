CSK pull off rare IPL power move as KKR, GT, and SRH connections become part of legacy celebration

In a league where identity is guarded fiercely and rivalry shapes almost every interaction, the Chennai Super Kings found a way to make their Roar 26 celebration feel larger than a franchise event. The evening at Chepauk carried nostalgia, legacy and emotion, but one detail gave it added weight. Figures currently linked to rival IPL teams became part of a night that belonged entirely to CSK. CSK themselves underlined their wider involvement, thanking Kolkata Knight Riders, Gujarat Titans, and Sunrisers Hyderabad for their support. CSK legends in the Roar 26 event. (CSK X)

That detail matters because the names in attendance were not floating free of the present IPL ecosystem. Dwayne Bravo is now associated with the Kolkata Knight Riders. Matthew Hayden is the Gujarat Titans’ batting coach for IPL 2026, while Parthiv Patel is part of the Gujarat Titans support staff as assistant coach. Muttiah Muralitharan remains a long-standing figure with Sunrisers Hyderabad through his coaching association with the franchise. So when CSK thanked KKR, GT and SRH, the connections were not vague. They were visible in the room.

When IPL rivalry made room for CSK’s legacy The IPL is built on separation. Franchises protect their own spaces, their own messaging and their own people. Team events usually stay within those boundaries. Roar 26 stood out because Chennai’s celebration was allowed to breathe beyond them. Bravo brought in the KKR link. Hayden and Parthiv represented the Gujarat Titans. Muralitharan carried the Sunrisers Hyderabad connection. Together, they turned a CSK occasion into something that also reflected the league’s recognition of Chennai’s place within it.

That speaks to the stature CSK have built over the years. Their success is one part of the story, but their deeper strength lies in continuity, recognisable culture and long-running emotional bonds with supporters. CSK have spent years turning memory into part of their identity. That gives events like Roar 26 a different texture. They do not feel like routine curtain-raisers. They feel like extensions of a living archive.

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The Hall of Fame recognition for Suresh Raina and Matthew Hayden added to that sense of occasion. Hayden’s presence was especially striking because he occupied two spaces at once. He was being honoured as a CSK great while also arriving as the Gujarat Titans’ batting coach for the upcoming season. That overlap captured the evening’s larger significance. CSK were celebrating their past, but the broader IPL world was still willing to help hold the frame.

That is the sharpest takeaway from the night. Rivalries remain intact, and the competition will resume its usual intensity once the season begins. For one evening at Chepauk, Chennai Super Kings had enough stature for other franchises, through the people associated with them, to become part of the occasion. That gave Roar 26 a significance beyond nostalgia and turned it into a reminder of how far CSK’s influence stretches within the IPL.