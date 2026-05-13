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CSK scramble for answers and gamble on young talent after devastating injury blow to debutant all-rounder

CSK have reportedly finalised a replacement for fast-bowling all-rounder Ramakrishna Ghosh.

Updated on: May 13, 2026 12:59 pm IST
Written by Karan Chhabra
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Injuries continue to hit franchises as the Indian Premier League 2026 group stage moves towards its climax, with just a few league games left for each team. Five-time champions Chennai Super Kings have been repeatedly struck by fitness concerns this season despite efforts to recover from a shaky start, and now the Ruturaj Gaikwad-led side are firmly focused on a top-four finish.

Chennai Super Kings' Ramakrishna Ghosh has been ruled out of the tournament.(PTI)

In a bid to maintain squad depth at a crucial stage of the tournament, with a possible playoff push on the line, CSK have reportedly finalised a replacement for fast-bowling all-rounder Ramakrishna Ghosh, who suffered a season-ending right-foot fracture on his IPL debut against arch-rivals Mumbai Indians on May 2. A report on Cricbuzz stated that the five-time champions have added 24-year-old Karnataka all-rounder Macneil Hadley Noronha as his replacement for the remainder of the season, with the move awaiting BCCI approval.

Noronha has reportedly impressed CSK’s management with consistent performances in domestic cricket, especially during Mangaluru Dragons’ title-winning run in the 2025 Maharaja Trophy. He also featured in three matches for Karnataka in the 2024-25 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. The 24-year-old has shown his value as a powerful middle-order batter, scoring 253 runs in 13 matches at a strike rate close to 150, including 19 sixes in the Maharaja Trophy season.

Head coach Stephen Fleming praised his progress, noting his improved all-round skills and strong performances in training sessions at the academy. With CSK currently placed fifth on the table, just outside the top four, the focus now shifts to overcoming injury setbacks ahead of their May 15 clash against Lucknow Super Giants at the Ekana Cricket Stadium.

 
indian premier league chennai super kings ruturaj gaikwad
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